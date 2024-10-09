Raiders' biggest reason for hope in 2024 revealed
By Austin Boyd
It's hard to imagine this season for the Las Vegas Raiders getting off to a worse start. The team is ravaged by injuries and drama right now. They are 2-3 and playing some really bad football, especially on offense.
However, all hope isn't lost quite yet. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently gave the Raiders' biggest reason for hope.
"They've yet to lose consecutive games, and we might soon see Aidan O'Connell get a crack at the quarterback job," Gagnon wrote.
O'Connell was close to winning the starting quarterback job before the Raiders decided to give it to Gardner Minshew. That's looking like a mistake in hindsight as Minshew has played very poorly. Minshew was benched in favor of O'Connell in Week 5 but it remains to be seen if that will continue.
At this point, the Raiders would be foolish not to switch to O'Connell. It's clear that the team isn't going to be very good considering all the injuries they're dealing with. It makes more sense to give the younger quarterback a shot to get the offense going.
That said, Antonio Pierce is still new in his role as a head coach so it's difficult to know what he might do. He had no problem benching Jimmy Garoppolo for O'Connell last season but seems apprehensive to bench Minshew.
If the Raiders want to have any chance of turning this season around, they need to get creative and take risks. It's starting to look like this year will be about trying to figure the future at quarterback. It might not even matter what Las Vegas does as there's a big possibility that neither Minshew nor O'Connell are the Week 1 starters next year.