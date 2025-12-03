Raiders bolster the trenches with star offensive lineman in latest mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have had so many issues on offense during the 2025 NFL season that they are often hard to keep track of. Of course, Pete Carroll would have fans believe that recently fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is solely to blame. But it only took one game to prove that he's not.

Carroll's quarterback, Geno Smith, has been a major issue for the Raiders, as have the play of the offensive line and the run game. Coincidentally, Carroll's son, Brennan, is the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, yet he has been absolved of any wrongdoing. Go figure.

Sure, the coaching hasn't been great, and the overall offensive product has been, well, just that: offensive. But Las Vegas also has a major talent issue up front, and if they ever want to get this unit off the ground, they'll need to invest in it heavily this offseason, in both free agency and the NFL Draft.

Raiders select Miami OT Francis Mauigoa in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Most mock drafts have linked the Raiders to quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore or Ty Simpson. Fansided.com's Alicia de Artola, however, predicted that Las Vegas would use the No. 4 overall pick to bolster its offensive line with Miami's Francis Mauigoa in her latest mock draft.

"The Raiders could look at a quarterback here, but let's be honest: No quarterback is going to succeed behind their offensive line as currently constructed," de Artola wrote. "So this feels like a good time to take a top-of-the-line offensive line prospect. Ideally, Mauigoa becomes a franchise left tackle. At worst, he projects as a steady eddy guard. Either way, he'd greatly help Las Vegas."

There has been a bit of concern about whether Mauigoa can play tackle at the NFL level, or if he'd be better suited as a guard. Luckily for him, it doesn't matter where he lines up, as he'd practically be a guaranteed upgrade on the Raiders' offensive line at any position.

RELATED: Pete Carroll finally caved on what Raiders fans have begged for all year

With Kolton Miller expected to anchor the left tackle spot for at least a few more years, Mauigoa can either play right tackle and kick DJ Glaze inside while he learns the ropes from the star veteran, or he can get his feet wet at the professional level by getting a bit more help on the interior at guard.

Mauigoa is a powerful player who is a certified people mover, and he has found his footing a bit more at the tackle position as the year has gone on. He also has incredible instincts for a young player, as he'll be just 20 years old during April's draft.

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Mauigoa has drawn comparisons to players like Matthew Bergeron, Josh Simmons and Graham Barton, which puts him right on the fringe of being an NFL guard or tackle. Again, he'd make an impact in Las Vegas no matter where he lined up.

Only after the Raiders' offensive line is improved can the rest of the offense follow suit. Selecting Mauigoa might go a long way in that development, as he starred in his true freshman season for the Hurricanes, and he could do the same thing again in Las Vegas as a 21-year-old rookie next fall.