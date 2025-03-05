Raiders break the bank for Maxx Crosby with well-deserved extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have wasted no time in locking up their best player. Pete Carroll and John Spytek may be in charge after kicking out the old regime, but they are smart enough to know that keeping Maxx Crosby was the top priority for this team heading into the offseason.

Crosby, who has been open about his frustrating it was to lose consistently under Antonio Pierce, is still the best player on this defense and a high-end player Carroll can build around. Unfortunately, players like him come at a price many executives may not be willing to reach.

Undeterred by the prospect of paying Crosby well into his 30s, the Raiders have now agreed on a new deal with the former Eastern Michigan sensation that will help keep him in Las Vegas for the remainder of his prime. The price tag, however, may end up shocking some fans.

Crosby has agreed to a three-year, $106 million deal with $91 million in guaranteed money. This contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and rewards him for leading the Raiders' new-look defense amid tons of chaos on the other side of the ball.

Las Vegas Raiders sign Maxx Crosby to three-year, $106 million extension

The always underrated Crosby has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and has finished in the top six in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice in the last three seasons. Crosby's ability to get to the quarterback and defend the run makes him a leader in Patrick Graham's defense.

The strength of this Raiders defense is up front on the line, as Crosby, much-ballyhooed free agent signing Christian Wilkins, and former Top 10 pick Tyree Wilson will be formidable enough for offenses to center their gameplan around taking them down.

The Raiders may not be a Super Bowl contender after agreeing to terms on another deal with Crosby, but they rewarded some homegrown talent with a contract that makes him one of the richest men to ever play this game. Carroll and Spytek want to change the culture, but they want Crosby to help them in that goal.