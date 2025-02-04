Raiders bring back offensive coach for third stint with team

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tendency to bring coaches back.

Whether it is the allure of the Silver and Black or the constant turnover of the staff that prompts this phenomenon, we will never know. But Las Vegas' new quarterbacks coach is set to exceed the likes of Jon Gruden, Art Shell, and Rob Ryan as two-time Raiders coaches when he returns for his third stint.

Greg Olson was the last offensive coordinator to lead the Raiders to the playoffs, and he will return to the organization in a lesser role this season according to Michael Silver:

Veteran assistant coach Greg Olson is heading back to the Raiders--again--as the QB coach on Pete Carroll's staff, @VicTafur and I have learned. He'll work under new OC Chip Kelly. Olson was the Raiders' OC for their most recent playoff appearance in 2021. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 3, 2025

Olson served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2013-14 under head coach Dennis Allen and interim Tony Sparano. The team only won seven games in two seasons, and the offense ranked at the bottom of the league in the 2014 season. In fairness to Olson, he was working with quarterbacks like Terrelle Pryor, Matt McGloin, Matt Flynn and a rookie Derek Carr.

His second stint with the Raiders, however, was much more successful under Jon Gruden and interim Rich Bisaccia. After a rough first season, the team had three consecutive years where the offense ranked in the top half of the league, including a top-10 campaign in 2020 and a playoff appearance in 2021.

He most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for Pete Carroll in Seattle in 2023, but was not retained under new head coach Mike MacDonald. Olson has 37 years of coaching experience, including 21 seasons at the NFL level.

Olson has worked under great offensive minds like Gruden and Sean McVay, and has familiarity with Carroll. He should be an asset to any young quarterback that the Raiders draft in 2025.