Raiders build through the trenches in latest 7-round mock draft

No. 68. Tre Harris | WR Ole Miss

The Raiders still need an outside receiver to complement Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Harris was a logical pick in the third round. The Ole Miss product is a big-bodied receiver, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 205 pounds, while also boasting a 38 and 1/2-inch vertical jump that makes him a threat to defensive backs both in the red zone and deep down the field.

While Harris does not have burning speed, he has long strides and utilizes his big frame to beat defenders to the ball. He is dynamic near the goal line and can turn contested catches into easy touchdowns with his unique ball-tracking ability.

Harris' lack of athleticism has kept him from being considered a first or second-round prospect, but his great motor and competitive nature more than make up for his deficiencies. He could benefit greatly from opposing defenses focusing on Meyers and Brock Bowers, giving him an easy avenue to connect with quarterback Geno Smith early in his career.

No. 108. Joshua Farmer | DT Florida State

The Raiders have a solid defensive line at this point, but they need more depth and size at the defensive tackle position. Joshua Farmer from Florida State could fit the bill as the 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect can be a monster in the middle of the field.

Farmer has been a dominant force for the Seminoles over the last two seasons, totaling 64 tackles and 9.0 sacks during that span. He is an explosive athlete in the interior and can take over games with his disruptive penetration.

While scouts share some concerns about his technique and lack of pass-rushing arsenal, these can be addressed with proper coaching. Farmer could compete for a starting role immediately alongside Christian Wilkins, but regardless, he should be at least a strong rotational player in his rookie season.