Raiders build through the trenches in latest 7-round mock draft

No. 180. Kyle McCord | QB Syracuse

The Raiders finally select a quarterback in the sixth round of this mock draft, taking Syracuse's Kyle McCord. While he may lack the explosive physical tools that most NFL teams are looking for, McCord is a prototypical pocket passer with an intriguing college resume. He also has great potential, boasting an impressive frame at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds.

McCord started his college career at Ohio State and sat behind CJ Stroud for two seasons before taking over as the starter in 2023. He had a solid season for the Buckeyes, but he took off when he transferred to Syracuse in 2024. In 13 games with the Orange, McCord completed 66.0% of his passes and threw for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns while only tossing 12 interceptions.

His rushing stats at Syracuse are unimpressive, but that is not what McCord specializes in. His limited athleticism has certainly hurt his draft stock, however, he is a very accurate quarterback with a great understanding of the game. He would be an excellent understudy to Geno Smith with the hopes that he could eventually take over as the starter. Age is on McCord's side as well, as he is just 22 years old and could be a competent backup for the Raiders right away if they choose to trade Aidan O'Connell this offseason.

No. 213. Trey Wedig | OT Indiana

Las Vegas refocuses on the offensive line with this selection, grabbing a versatile player who can occupy multiple positions on the depth chart. The 6-foot-7, 319-pound Indiana product has both the frame and physicality to be an immediate backup at several spots on the line.

Wedig started his college career at Wisconsin, but ended up being a big part of Indiana's College Football Playoff team last season. He started at both guard positions and right tackle for the Hoosiers, showcasing his unique skillset.

The Wisconsin native needs time to refine his run-blocking technique, but his above-average pass-blocking ability should translate to the NFL immediately. He could be a great developmental prospect for the Raiders as he competes to be a backup at several positions.