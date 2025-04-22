Raiders build through the trenches in latest 7-round mock draft

No. 215. Jason Marshall Jr. | CB Florida

Jason Marshall Jr. would be an absolute gem for the Las Vegas Raiders if he is still available in the sixth round of the draft. The 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback prospect has the proper measurables to keep up with NFL wide receivers, and he demonstrated at the combine that he has enough athletic ability to be a solid defensive back at the next level.

Marshall was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and became an immediate starter at Florida as a true freshman. He also led the Gators with 10 pass breakups for the second year in a row. His reliance on his physical ability and not his technique has exposed his tendency to bite on double moves, which concerns many NFL scouts.

He also tends to get stuck on blocks against bigger linemen or tight ends, but he is a willing tackler. The Raiders already have a unique mixture of young and experienced players in the cornerback room, and Marshall Jr. could be another piece of that.

No. 222. Addison West | IOL Western Michigan

The final selection of this mock draft is another versatile offensive lineman who can play all three positions on the interior. Western Michigan's Addison West stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds, so while he is on the light side, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. He showcased this at his pro day with a 33-inch vertical jump.

West was named a Walter Camp Foundation First Team All-American in 2024 for his incredible play, as he did not give up a single sack all season. He started games at both center and guard for Western Michigan and can do the same at the NFL level, allowing the Raiders' coaching staff to plug him in wherever he is needed.

Jackson Powers-Johnson will likely be the team's starting center, but both guard spots could be up for grabs. While it may take some time for West to reach an NFL-ready weight, it may not be a stretch to say that he could start next to Powers-Johnson by mid-season.