Raiders' bye week forces Pete Carroll to face truth about these 4 players

The Las Vegas Raiders have already endured plenty of struggles, as they are just 2-5 to begin the 2025 NFL season. Luckily, they have a Week 8 bye, which will give them an opportunity to hit the reset button and adjust their focus for the remainder of the campaign.

While head coach Pete Carroll initially preached that he wanted to win right away, it is clear that the Raiders have far too many holes to do so. Las Vegas is at least one year and several roster upgrades away from being able to contend in the AFC West.

Instead, the team's focus should be on evaluating who is currently in the building and should be a part of the future, while also developing young players. There are four starters who should no longer be in such a role when the team returns against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend.

Pete Carroll must move these 4 Raiders out of a starting role

Stone Forsythe

Forsythe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, when Carroll was still their head coach. After four seasons in Seattle, he rejoined his former coach with the Raiders shortly before the start of the season.

While he was originally signed to serve as a swing tackle and provide depth on the offensive line, he has been thrust into a starting role following Kolton Miller's injury. Forsythe has been awful, posting a 52.1 Pro Football Focus grade that ranks 63rd out of 77 offensive tackles.

Forsythe's 56.2 pass block grade and 50.2 run block grade have both been abysmal, ranking 54th and 66th, respectively. Instead, rookie Charles Grant, who has played just one offensive snap this season, should be given the opportunity to start.

Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly is another player who spent time with Carroll in Seattle and has been given far too long a leash in his first year as a starting cornerback. He has allowed 423 receiving yards, the most in the entire NFL, while quarterbacks have posted a 124.7 passer rating when targeting him.

His 50.2 Pro Football Focus grade also ranks 97th out of 112 qualifying cornerbacks this season. While Eric Stokes is entrenched at one cornerback spot, Kelly should not continue to start opposite him.

Instead, that opportunity should go to rookie Darien Porter, who, despite posting a 69.6 PFF grade, has played just 24.2% of the defensive snaps. The young cornerback has looked far better than Kelly and should be developed on the field.

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao had played every defensive snap for the Raiders prior to suffering an ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. While he now has an extra week to recover, he should not continue to be on the field as much as he has been.

His 34.7 PFF grade ranks dead last out of 83 safeties this year. Las Vegas doesn't have a rookie waiting in the wings as they do at offensive tackle and cornerback. But if Lonnie Johnson Jr. is activated from injured reserve, he should have the opportunity to start alongside Jeremy Chinn.

Jordan Meredith

As with the other three players listed, Meredith has simply not been very good. While he is the only player to play every offensive snap this season, the results have not been there. His 59.2 PFF grade ranks 25th out of 35 centers, while his 54.8 pass block grade and 59.3 run block grade rank 25th and 26th, respectively.

While the Raiders don't have a rookie center, they could give Jackson Powers-Johnson the opportunity to move back there. Las Vegas could then shift Meredith to a guard position, where he was better last season. They could also call on rookie Caleb Rogers, who has yet to be active on gameday this season, and allow him to earn valuable reps to evaluate him.