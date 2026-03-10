Raiders can build OL even more pairing Tyler Linderbaum with former Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with needs all throughout the roster. While it was clear that nearly every position room needed upgrades, there was no bigger issue to fix than the offensive line.

The unit was among the league's worst in both pass protection and run blocking, contributing to the offense ranking last in both scoring and total yards. The rushing attack finished last in the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry, while the offensive line gave up a league-worst 64 sacks.

John Spytek immediately addressed the issue by landing the top offensive lineman in free agency, agreeing to terms with Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year, $81 million deal. Spytek should not be done bolstering the group, and could target Elgton Jenkins as another pivotal piece on the interior.

Raiders should continue building out OL with Elgton Jenkins addition

Las Vegas figures to be vastly improved up front following the addition of Linderbaum, combined with Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson's return from season-ending injuries. Swapping out Brennan Carroll for Rick Dennison should also help get the most out of the unit, particularly the younger players who all seemingly took a step back under last year's offensive line coach.

The Raiders should not stop looking to build the offensive line, however, as protecting projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and getting the most out of last year's No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty will be pivotal to an offensive turnaround. Spytek should look to take a flier on Jenkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

While Jenkins missed eight games last season and was not at his best playing center for the first time in his NFL career, he was previously a two-time Pro Bowler at guard and one of the league's best. A return to guard should lead to an increase in production.

An interior offensive line that consists of Jenkins, Linderbaum, and Powers-Johnson would be pivotal in turning around a league-worst rushing attack. It would also help keep the pocket clean for Mendoza, which should be a top priority as the front office looks to make his NFL transition seamless.

Jenkins also has experience in the wide zone blocking scheme that head coach Klint Kubiak will implement, as Matt LaFleur, who has been his head coach his entire career, runs a similar scheme. His season-ending injury should limit his earning potential in free agency, which could also play into Spytek's favor.

If the first day of free agency shows anything, it is that a youth movement is taking place in Las Vegas. None of the offensive or defensive players that the Raiders agreed to deals with were over the age of 27, and none received contracts longer than three years.

While Jenkins is already 30, Spytek could entertain a prove-it deal for a veteran talent on the interior offensive line. Jenkins has shown that he can be among the league's best when playing guard, and would help turn last season's awful offensive line into potentially one of the NFL's best.