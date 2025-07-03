Raiders can expect (another) career year from this veteran in 2025

The Raiders have a lot of new additions on their offense this year, including Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton, and, of course, Chip Kelly. It’s pretty rare to see a team completely overhaul their offense in one offseason, but the Raiders did it, and it was much needed after averaging just 18.2 points per game in 2024.

Brock Bowers and Jeanty are expected to be the focal points of the offense, but don’t forget about Jakobi Meyers. The veteran is quietly coming off the best year of his career, catching 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. Meyers posted those numbers despite some awful quarterback play, especially down the stretch.

Meyers is entering the seventh season of his career, but he is set to play with arguably the best quarterback of his career since Tom Brady during his 2019 rookie season. Meyers is never going to be a Ja’Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb level of receiver, but he is set up to have a strong season with Smith at quarterback.

Raiders' Jakobi Meyers set for breakout season in 2025

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Nathan Jahnke wrote about the best picks people can make in each round of their upcoming fantasy football drafts. One mid-round pick that the site highly recommended was Meyers, who could have the most efficient year of his career.

"Jakobi Meyers went from an undrafted rookie to becoming the top wide receiver for the New England Patriots and then the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been able to propel himself to a low-end WR2 these last two seasons, despite his situation not always being perfect," Jahnke wrote. "The Raiders made several changes to their offense this offseason. The biggest positive for Meyers is the Geno Smith addition, giving Meyers a better quarterback than he’s seen throughout his time as a starter in the NFL. This should lead to a higher touchdown total than last season."

Meyers scored eight touchdowns during the 2023 season with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, but that number dropped down to four in 2024 due to O'Connell's regression and Minshew's inaccuracy.

But don’t be surprised if that number creeps back up to eight or so, as the Raiders should be in the red zone far more often this year.

Meyers turns 29 during the 2025 season and isn’t the most dynamic or flashy receiver. But he is a quality player who can be a quarterback’s best friend in the middle of the field.

Bowers and Jeanty will get most of the buzz and hype on offense, but don’t be surprised if Meyers is the most consistent and reliable option in the passing game. Everything is set up for him to have yet another career year in Las Vegas.