Raiders can finally trade for 49ers wide receiver (but not the one you think)

The Las Vegas Raiders got rid of Davante Adams early during the 2024 NFL season, which allowed Jakobi Meyers to have a career year. However, ahead of this season, many still feel that the Silver and Black need an elite, high-end wide receiver to take the offense to the next level.

Last year, the preseason rumor mill surrounded San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. His connection with then-head coach Antonio Pierce made the Raiders a likely landing spot for the disgruntled player if he were to be traded.

However, the 49ers extended him before the season began, ending that chapter of Raiders rumors. Another may be opening, though, as another pass-catcher in San Francisco has expressed a grievance with his contract situation before the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders should trade for 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Four-year veteran wideout Jauan Jennings made it known on Monday that he wanted an extension from the 49ers, or else he would ask to be traded. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin was quick to point out that the Raiders would be an ideal landing spot for Jennings.

"The Raiders addressed basically every offensive skill spot with a splashy upgrade this offseason --Geno Smith at quarterback, Ashton Jeanty at running back -- except receiver," Benjamin wrote. "Jack Bech should have an instantly sizable role opposite Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers in the pass-catching department, but if Pete Carroll is serious about contending in 2025, well, they could use another set of sure hands. It's not hard to envision offensive coordinator Chip Kelly finding different ways to deploy Jennings, who could give Smith another proven safety valve through the air."

Jennings is coming off a career year in 2024 in which he was targeted 113 times and caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He served as the primary receiver in San Francisco after Aiyuk went down with an injury.

Given that Las Vegas only has one established NFL wideout, adding a relatively young player like Jennings could make sense. The only problem is that he could potentially stunt the development of the Raiders' young pass-catchers that they have invested so much in over recent seasons.

The Raiders do have the salary cap space to make this move happen; however, as they currently have $31.8 million available this season, as well as $102.6 million next year. A multi-year deal could be struck between the two sides without inhibiting Las Vegas too much financially.

It is more likely that Jennings finds common ground with the 49ers and lands an extension than it is that he would be on the move and end up in Las Vegas. However, if things do unfold differently, the Raiders should be one of the first teams on the phone for his talents.