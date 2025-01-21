Raiders can never have nice things

Being a Las Vegas Raiders fan isn't for the weak. In fact, it's not something I would wish upon my worst enemy.

Unfortunately, many of us are born into this life and it's just how things are. It's hard to imagine many young people born in the 90s or onward willingly choosing to be Raiders fans.

We should be used to heartbreak at this point but for once, it looked like things would finally go our way. Tom Brady came in as a minority owner and his first move was to try and land the massive fish that was Ben Johnson.

So many major insiders were predicting Brady to pull off a miracle and hire Johnson as the next head coach. For the first time in decades, it felt like there was some positivity building for the Raiders.

That all came crashing down on Monday when it was reported that Johnson decided to sign with the Bears. And just like that, so many fans had their hopes crushed. I don't know why we even get excited about this stuff anymore. I think we all knew this was probably how things were going to end but we wanted to believe that something good would happen for once.

Instead, the Raiders are probably going to hire a 73-year-old Pete Carroll. While the team could do far worse, it's hard to get excited about somebody who will be the oldest head coach in NFL history if he's hired.

Unfortunately, Brady is not going to be able to turn this thing around overnight. He tried to take a big swing and missed in spectacular fashion. The truth is, the Raiders haven't earned the right to get nice things thanks to owner Mark Davis.

Brady might be the savior of the Raiders but it's going to take time to fix Davis' mess. The legendary quarterback saw that firsthand this week. Maybe someday the Raiders will be relevant again but it feels like that day won't be coming anytime soon.