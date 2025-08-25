Raiders can turn trash into treasure if these 5 NFL players are cut

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and John Spytek this offseason, and since their arrival, they have leaned heavily on players from their previous stops. Carroll brought in Geno Smith and Jamal Adams from the Seahawks, and Spytek brought in Alex Cappa and Devin White from the Bucs.

Las Vegas also added a few key front office members like Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch from the Philadelphia Eagles, and they made a trade with them earlier this offseason. Luckily, all three of these former employers are among the best franchises in the league, so the Raiders have gotten better.

With roster cutdowns looming on Tuesday, Las Vegas is sure to make some moves. They should be looking, once again, to add players that barely missed the cut in Tampa Bay, Seattle and Philadelphia. These five players, in particular, stick out as good fits for the Silver and Black.

Raiders should use connections to land these players on the waiver wire

1. Kaevon Merriweather, S

The Raiders have a solid rotation of safeties, but if they want to bolster that room in lieu of keeping a sixth corner, Merriweather could fit the bill. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Spytek and the Bucs in 2023 and made the initial 53-man roster as a rookie. He played 30 games across two seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 38 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

2. Trey Palmer, WR

Palmer was a sixth-round pick by the Bucs in 2023, and he caught 39 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. His role diminished a bit last season, and with an influx of young receivers on the roster in Tampa Bay, Palmer could be on the outside looking in. However, he could be a valuable asset in Las Vegas as the final wide receiver on the roster.

3. Azeez Ojulari, OLB

Ojulari is a former second-round pick who was acquired by the Eagles this offseason. But on a deep defense in Philadelphia, he could be out of luck for a roster spot. He could supplant a player like Charles Snowden or Devin White in Las Vegas as an edge rusher, as he has 22.0 career sacks in 46 career games and recorded 6.0 last year despite playing in just 11 contests.

4. Mike Morris, DE

Morris was a fifth-rounder in Carroll's final draft class in Seattle. He's a monstrous 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds, but his NFL production has not matched his incredible size. In 16 career games across two seasons, he has recorded just eight tackles and zero sacks in a primarily special teams role. However, he may still be a project that Carroll wants to see through.

5. Kyle Trask, QB

Trask just makes too much sense for the Raiders, who desperately need a backup quarterback after Aidan O'Connell's injury. Spytek must have seen something in him when the Bucs' front office took him in the second round in 2021, so perhaps a change of scenery for him with a familiar leader could be the best thing to get his career on track.

