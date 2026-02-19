Raiders can't let Klint Kubiak connection lure them into $68 million mistake

The Las Vegas Raiders landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a 3-14 season. It is assumed that they will use that pick on Fernando Mendoza, marking the first time they have drafted a first-round quarterback since 2007, when they also had the top pick and used it on JaMarcus Russell.

With abundant resources in their back pocket, it appears that the Raiders will do what they can this offseason to set Mendoza up for immediate success, evidenced by their hiring of offensive-minded Klint Kubiak as head coach. Of course, there is plenty of work to do on the offensive side of the ball.

While pillars are in place, like Kolton Miller, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty, the offensive line and wide receiver rooms will both need upgrades this offseason. But Las Vegas should avoid one wide receiver with ties to Klint Kubiak, Jauan Jennings, who will command a hefty payday in free agency.

Raiders should not target Jauan Jennings in FA despite obvious ties

John Spytek should certainly be in the market for a talented wide receiver to join a room that includes Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. It is unclear if he will use free agency, the trade market, or the draft to add to the room, but expect there to be talent added at the position.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen brought up Jennings, who has spent the last five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, as a potential target. It should be noted that he has a history with Kubiak, overlapping with him for one year in San Francisco.

"Jauan Jennings could be an interesting signing for Kubiak," Nguyen posted. "Natural fit in the system, obviously. High-level run blocker and could be a nice compliment to Bowers."

Of course, Kubiak loves wide receivers who can block, and he spent the 2023 season as the 49ers' passing game coordinator. Jennings was also recruited to the Tennessee Volunteers by recently hired Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

RELATED: Raiders' $11 million investment listed as cut candidate after just one year

Jennings has also proven to be a red zone threat, as he scored nine touchdowns in 2025 and six the previous season. On the surface, Jennings seems like a natural fit and a much-needed addition to the offense. But that is not exactly the case.

The wideout had the worst season of his five-year career in 2023 under Kubiak, recording just 265 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 receptions. His reputation isn't exactly strong, either, as he's been involved in numerous significant on-field incidents of which he was to blame.

Spotrac also projects his market value at $22.6 million per year on a three-year, $67.8 million deal. Yes, the Raiders have plenty of salary cap space, but that is a steep price tag for a player who has never even hit the 1,000-yard mark.

Although adding a veteran wide receiver could be a pivotal step in the right direction, the Raiders are not a wide receiver away from contention. Overpaying a player like Jennings simply due to familiarity would not make much sense for the franchise, even if he could help Mendoza.

Las Vegas would be wiser to use free agency to build the trenches on both sides of the ball. While they should be open to adding veteran wide receiver talent in free agency, Jennings should not be the player that they target.