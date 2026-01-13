Raiders can't let these 5 players leave the building in free agency

As difficult as it has been for the Las Vegas Raiders to find talent over the years, it has been an even tougher chore trying to keep it in the building. Missed draft picks and failed free agency signings have been abundant, but when they actually do hit on one, the team hasn’t won enough to entice them to stick around.

The last two offseasons have been perfect examples of this, as two years ago, the Raiders let superstar running back Josh Jacobs leave in free agency after being one of the only first-round draft picks that panned out this decade. Last year, Las Vegas let over half of their defense sign lucrative contracts with over teams, and it is still haunting them.

John Spytek inherited a brutally inept roster in a lot of ways, but instead of trying to fix it all at once, he chose to sit idly by and begin the rebuild a year earlier than most people, including head coach Pete Carroll, wanted. Therefore, not many talented players were added to the fold who aren’t on rookie contracts or incredibly cheap deals.

But even though the Raiders won just three games during the 2025 NFL season, they do have a handful of promising pieces that they’d surely like to keep around. With 22 players set to hit the open market in some fashion this March, here are five players that Las Vegas should strive to keep in the building.

Raiders must do their best to retain these 5 players in free agency

Eric Stokes, CB

Stokes was a revelation at cornerback this season for the Silver and Black, as he almost exclusively took on the opponent’s best receiver and more than held his own. Talent was never an issue for Stokes, but he fell on hard times after being drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers due to injury. But he was both healthy and effective last year, so the Raiders should consider giving him a solid extension.

Thomas Booker IV, DT

Spytek clearly liked Booker enough to trade for him just before the preseason, and he had a solid season. There were stretches where he got lost in the shuffle, but Booker is incredibly fast for his size and made some big plays throughout the season, especially in the beginning and toward the end. He’ll be a restricted free agent, so that increases his chances of staying in Las Vegas, and Booker will be fairly cheap.

Jamal Adams, LB

Adams' coming to Las Vegas was a product of his connection with Carroll, who is no longer the Raiders’ head coach. However, he played well enough to warrant the next coaching staff at least giving him a look. Not a linebacker by trade, but Adams still possesses the speed to be effective against both the pass and the run. Adams should have played more than he did this season, and perhaps he’ll get another chance to prove that.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

Charles Snowden, OLB

Snowden has always been a peculiar case for the Silver and Black. He is used so sparingly, but he seems to always find a way to contribute or make himself noticeable, in a good way. Perhaps Snowden’s best attribute is that he can drop into coverage and almost play as a true linebacker while lining up on the edge, so he keeps opposing offenses guessing. As an exclusive rights free agent, the Raiders will get him if they want him.

Jordan Meredith, IOL

Meredith’s dip in production can largely be attributed to Brennan Carroll’s ineptitude in running the offensive line. A guard his whole life, and a good one in Las Vegas in 2024, the new coaching staff felt that he should play center this season, which he had never played before. While he fared fine, he wasn’t as effective there as he was at guard. Spytek should bring him back as a depth piece for versatility, if nothing else, as he wouldn’t be an expensive endeavor either.