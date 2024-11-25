Raiders can't sign Daniel Jones to replace Gardner Minshew
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders secured a losing record on the season with their Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. This isn't a surprise as the Raiders have only had a winning record twice since 2002.
The team got some bad news in the loss as quarterback Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone and won't be able to play the rest of the season. However, the timing is interesting. The New York Giants just waived quarterback Daniel Jones and it's rare to find a quarterback with his kind of experience on the open market this time of the season.
Considering the Raiders now have an opening at quarterback, many have speculated about whether or not they could pursue Jones. That would be moronic, even for one of the NFL's most poorly run franchises.
First of all, Jones hasn't been playing better than Minshew was so he's not an upgrade in that regard. And if he is an upgrade and the team wins another game or two with him starting, that will knock them out of position to draft a top quarterback.
There's talk about the Raiders wanting another bridge quarterback next year even if they draft a rookie, but why not just have Aidan O'Connell be that bridge quarterback? Jones is a dreadful player and it's difficult to understand why he's being talked about like he's a valuable asset.
The Raiders are better off letting O'Connell and Desmond Ridder run the show for the rest of the season. At the very least, they are younger players who may have some upside. Jones has had his chance and has proven he's not very good.
The Raiders just need to embrace what they have on the roster right now and if that means losing the rest of their games, so be it. They need a real starting quarterback but aren't going to find one during the season.