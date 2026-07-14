Raiders casually get a reminder of how badly Fernando Mendoza needs to pan out

A million factors go into building an NFL dynasty. But the two main ingredients in this complicated recipe are having an all-world quarterback and constructing a team that dominates in the division. If the Las Vegas Raiders aren't gunning for this kind of supremacy, then what on earth are they doing?

The problem is that the Silver and Black haven't been able to figure out the equation under center at all, and the AFC West is loaded with elite teams. Fighting for relevancy, even with Fernando Mendoza now in the fold, has never been more difficult than it is now and in the foreseeable future.

Despite all of this, the offseason has brought remarkable positivity to Las Vegas. Even if Raider Nation isn't expecting immediate success, the hope is that the long-term plan under John Spytek and Klint Kubiak remains clear and comes to fruition before too long.

However, Las Vegas was just dealt a casual reminder of how badly they need Mendoza to pan out and reach somewhere close to his ceiling. The division is loaded with great quarterbacks, and the Raiders can't stay afloat if they swing and miss at the most critical position in the sport again.

AFC West dominance in NFL QB rankings shows how bad Raiders need an elite Fernando Mendoza

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently surveyed executives, coaches and scouts around the league to determine who the best quarterbacks are in the NFL. Not only did the Raiders' signal-callers fail to make the top 10, honorable mentions, or receive a vote, but the AFC West was well-represented.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was slotted in at No. 2, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came in at No. 7, and Denver Broncos youngster Bo Nix also received top 10 votes. Mahomes peaked at No. 1, and Herbert was ranked as high as No. 5.

In a quarterback-driven league, that's not exactly ideal for Las Vegas. Being in a conference with four of the league's top five and six of the top eight signal-callers, according to this list, is bad enough. But two players in the division being in the top seven is a brutal obstacle to overcome.

The surest path to the NFL playoffs is being the best team in your division, and not all divisions are created equally. Instead of getting to scrape by in the NFC South or AFC South, the Silver and Black have to fight tooth and nail to even have a respectable record for a chance at a Wild Card spot.

This is a reminder of why it was important to tank at the end of the 2025 NFL season and land a premier young player under center in the 2026 NFL Draft, but also how critical it is that the Raiders do everything they can to help Mendoza reach his ceiling. He just has to be good to turn things around.

Now, the pressure won't be on the Indiana product right away. With Kirk Cousins in the building, Mendoza will be given the chance to learn before being thrown into the fire. But if he doesn't eventually put it all together, Las Vegas will continue to be a basement dweller in the AFC West.

Winning in this league is hard enough, but doing so without an elite player under center is even more difficult. Yes, Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold bucked this trend in recent years, winning Super Bowls despite not being a top-notch quarterback. But they are the exception, not the rule.

If Mendoza doesn't live up to his billing, the Silver and Black will have to start all over again. Hitting the jackpot or getting lucky hasn't been a regular occurrence for the franchise, so they'd likely have to bottom out again and hit the reset button. Mendoza can prevent them from doing that, though.

Just imagine in a year or two, when the team has grown up a bit around him, Mendoza taking that leap into elite status. It would finally feel like the Raiders have a chance to do something in the postseason, because there's no sneaking or backing your way into the playoffs in the AFC West.

Let's not go down the road of envisioning Mendoza not meeting expectations just yet. But understand that, while hopes are high and there is a lot to like about the current plan and roster in Las Vegas, it all essentially means nothing if Mendoza isn't at least good.

ESPN's list of the best quarterbacks was a reminder of that.