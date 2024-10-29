Raiders changing playcaller would be pointless
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 are not a good team. In fact, they're arguably the worst team in the NFL. While the defense shows flashes of being very good, the offense has been objectively terrible all season.
Many are pointing to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as the main culprit for those struggles. He wasn't impressive during his previous stint as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator but he's been so much worse in Las Vegas.
At this point, it's clear that Getsy isn't a very good playcaller. Even though the Raiders have been receiving poor quarterback play, they've had plenty of weapons throughout the year to keep the ball moving. Gardner Minshew has regressed in a major way under Getsy after a solid year with the Colts.
Part of that has to be on Getsy. This has led to many fans calling for the Raiders to make a change at offensive playcaller. However, at this point in the season, it would be a pointless move.
The Raiders are 2-6 and they aren't making the playoffs unless they make a miraculous turnaround. That's highly unlikely to happen. The worst thing that can happen to this team is if they win another four or five games and ruin their chances of getting a top-five draft pick.
Also, who is going to replace Getsy? Scott Turner is the obvious choice but he was pretty bad during his time as offensive coordinator in Washington. Unless the Raiders have a young coach on the offensive staff who they think could have some potential, there's no reason to give somebody else playcalling duties.
Now, the Raiders can make a change for the sake of making a change and you can't fault them for that but it's difficult to see how they'd be any more effective at scoring points. With all that said, Getsy can't be back with this team next year.
The Raiders are likely to draft a quarterback and Getsy has proven to not be good at developing the position. The team needs to make a change but they might as well wait until the offseason.