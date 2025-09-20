Raiders clearly already regret bold offseason veteran signing

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and John Spytek this offseason with the understanding that they were going to tear down the roster and build something better. That obviously started with the quarterback position and trading for Geno Smith.

But the running game needed a jolt as well, so they made a huge bet on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. Although it was a deep running back class in this year's draft, Las Vegas clearly felt Jeanty was talented enough and the need was dire enough to warrant the early selection.

Jeanty was expected to carry the load right away as a rookie, but he would surely need some help, especially in his first year. At the very least, the Raiders needed a strong contingency plan behind him in case of a disaster like an injury.

Raiders look like they regret signing Raheem Mostert

So, the team went out and signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert in what seemed like a bit of a bold move at the time. After all, Mostert is already 33 years old, which most consider to be ancient for a running back.

Plus, he was coming off a bit of an injury-prone campaign in which he missed four games for the Miami Dolphins and was shockingly released early in the offseason. However, his familiarity with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly earned him a spot on the team.

While most figured he would settle in as the No. 2 running back this season and serve in both a complementary and leadership role to Jeanty, the opposite has been true. Mostert was beaten out by returner Zamir White to be Jeanty's primary backup.

To make matters worse, Mostert has been inactive for the first two games of the 2025 NFL season. He hasn't been injured or out for any other reason; he has been a healthy scratch despite the Raiders' rushing attack still struggling mightily.

Granted, the team only signed him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal, so it is hardly burning a hole in their pockets. Also, for what it's worth, the Las Vegas offense may actually be better off having him out there, even if the regime is showing a bit of buyer's remorse.

Other running backs like Najee Harris, Javonte Williams and Kenneth Gainwell were all available this offseason, but the Raiders went with Mostert, and already look like they regret it. Hopefully, he rebounds and proves the team right for taking a chance on him.

