Raiders coach reportedly disrespected Titans even further after Week 6 win

The Las Vegas Raiders finally got back in the win column in Week 6, as they picked up their first victory since the season opener to improve to 2-4. It was their best performance of the year, as they outplayed the Tennessee Titans for most of the game, even jumping in front 17-0 at one point.

Las Vegas' defense was dominant, as they recorded a season-high six sacks and three takeaways, while allowing Tennessee to score just ten points and finish with 225 total yards.

While fans would have liked to see more out of the offense, particularly a turnover-free game from Geno Smith, the unit did enough to win. This was apparently the tipping point in Tennessee, as the day after the loss, the Titans made the decision to fire head coach Brian Callahan.

Raiders coach shares blunt assessment of Titans following Week 6 win

It was no surprise that the Titans moved on from Callahan, as they have not been a good football team through six weeks. They are just 1-5, and likely should be 0-6, if not for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 5 collapse, and they rank 31st in scoring offense and 26th in scoring defense.

To embarrass Callahan and his Titans team even further, The Athletic's Michael Silver shared that an anonymous Raiders coach had harsh criticism of Tennessee following their Week 6 matchup.

"That might be the worst team I've seen in the last 25 years," an anonymous Raiders coach reportedly said. "They don't have any difference-makers other than (defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons), and the whole thing was a total mess."

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

While Las Vegas' performance on Sunday was great, it appears that the coaching staff isn't putting too much stock in it, as they are aware that they beat a bad opponent. If the Raiders are going to turn their season around, they will have to show that they can beat good teams or at least play competitive football in those matchups.

They will have an opportunity to do exactly that in Week 7 when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While the division rivals started the season 0-2, they have won three of their past four games.

Kansas City is also ranked ninth in scoring offense and 11th in scoring defense. The upcoming matchup will give the staff a much better feel for where the team truly stands, and this Chiefs team is filled with difference-makers and easily the second-best dynasty of the last 25 years.