Raiders' complete list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft are now official

The stress of the 2025 NFL season is now over for the Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base. On Sunday, the Silver and Black earned the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they got to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, and their slate of next year's opponents were finalized.

All that is left to decide is the fate of Pete Carroll, but Raider Nation feels fairly confident about which way the franchise will go. Mark Davis, Tom Brady and John Spytek won't be swayed too much by a win in a game full of second-stringers in Week 18, so Carroll will likely be ousted from his post.

Las Vegas is entering the most important offseason in recent memory, as they'll have the top overall pick, tons of pending free agents, ample salary cap space, and perhaps a new head coach as well. They'll need to build this the right way, and that starts in April's draft.

Raiders' full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fortunately for the Raiders, Spytek has plenty of darts to throw at the board, thanks to some crafty moves from the first-year general manager. Here is a complete list of Las Vegas' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft after the conclusion of the regular season.

Round 1, Pick No. 1

Round 2, Pick No. 36

Round 3, Pick No. 67

Round 4, Pick No. 102

Round 4, Pick No. 117 (Jacksonville Jaguars via Minnesota Vikings)

Round 4, Pick No. 134 (Compensatory)

Round 5, Pick No. 174 (Compensatory)

Round 6, Pick No. 182 (Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Jets)

Round 6, Pick No. 185

Round 7. Pick No. 219

Fans have their eyes on the first overall pick, and rightfully so, as it could be a franchise-altering decision. But the Raiders, if the compensatory formula shakes out how it is expected to, should have nine other selections in the event, which means they'll have a total of 10 picks.

They traded away their fifth-rounder in the fall to acquire Kenny Pickett, but they picked up two Day 3 selections in the Jakobi Meyers trade. They're also expected to earn a fourth and fifth-round compensatory pick for the losses of Tre'Von Moehrig and Robert Spillane, respectively.

Spytek traded back several times and brought in 11 players in his inaugural rookie class, and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him do the same again next April. It's unlikely he'd trade back from No. 1, barring a haul he can't refuse, but fans should expect some trade backs in Rounds 2 and 3.

Winning on Sunday put Las Vegas at 3-14, which means they ended up with the same record as three other teams. While the Raiders will get the first pick in the first round, they'll get the fourth in the second round, the third in the third round, the second in the fourth round, and then it resets.

Foundational pieces could be landed if the Raiders play their cards right this spring, and with no more games to focus on, Las Vegas should quickly get its next head coach in place and start an all-out blitz on the 2026 NFL Draft.