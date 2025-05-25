Raiders continue to be counted out in latest AFC playoff prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders were certainly one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Between an inexperienced head coach, subpar quarterback play and the worst run game in the league, it was tough sledding for the Silver and Black.

Fortunately, the franchise made major upgrades in each of these three crucial facets. Pete Carroll is now leading the Raiders out of the darkness, Geno Smith will be under center, and generational rookie running back prospect Ashton Jeanty is looking to revive Las Vegas' rushing attack.

While the AFC is certainly a tough conference to gain traction in, the Raiders have a clear path to making the playoffs. The team's schedule is relatively favorable compared to years past, which could help propel the team toward a postseason berth.

Raiders counted out in NFL Spin Zone's AFC playoff prediction

Not everyone is convinced that Las Vegas is an emerging team, however. NFL Spin Zone recently predicted the seven playoff teams for the AFC this season, and the Raiders were notably omitted.

Instead, they put the other three AFC West teams into the playoffs and gave the final wildcard spot to the Cincinnati Bengals. Surprisingly, the Broncos won the division in this projection, which would end the Chiefs' nine-year streak as AFC West champions.

Las Vegas is always neglected in preseason rankings or predictions, and perhaps for good reason. The team has not indicated that they are anything but a below-average franchise over the last two decades.

However, this is a new-look Raiders team that is marked by experience and competence, and that starts with Coach Carroll. Smith is also the team's best quarterback since Rich Gannon, Jeanty should fill the void left by Josh Jacobs last year, and Brock Bowers is quickly ascending to the top of his position group.

The Raiders also brought back all four members of their defensive line, which, when healthy, is among the best in the league. There are certainly question marks in the back half of the defense, but this is nothing that Carroll cannot fix.

Plenty will change in the months leading up to the NFL season, and even more will happen as the weeks wear on. However, to already count out the Raiders is a dangerous game, because this might be the most improved team in the NFL, and they will be ready for people to eat their words.