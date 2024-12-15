Raiders coordinator could be joining Bill Belichick at North Carolina: Report
By Levi Dombro
Bill Belichick was introduced as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team on December 11th, which felt like the beginning of the NFL coaching carousel that ensues every offseason.
While the future of Antonio Pierce is very much up in the air, many felt that Belichick could be heading to Las Vegas because of his relationship with the Raiders' new minority owner, Tom Brady.
However, news broke that Belichick was interested in the New York Jets job before he accepted the position in Chapel Hill.
It is clear now that the Raiders and Belichick were not a likely pair, but that hasn't stopped the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach from altering the Las Vegas staff.
Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Belichick is eyeing Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner for his coaching staff.
This may come as a bit of a shock to Raiders fans, as most are not incredibly impressed with the job that Turner has done since taking over as offensive coordinator for Luke Getsy.
Since the change, the Raiders offense is marginally better in terms of yards per game but they have yet to eclipse 20 points with Turner as the play-caller, and turnovers are still a major problem.
So, Turner feels like an odd choice to help build a college football program.
But when you factor in that Scott Turner's father, Norv Turner, was a head coach for multiple teams in the NFL between 1994 and 2012, the connection starts to make sense.
Turner's future, however, is undecided just like the rest of the Raiders' staff.
If Antonio Pierce survives another season, Turner could be offered the position of full-time offensive coordinator, or Pierce could look to go another direction.
Or, if the Raiders let go of Pierce at the end of the season, Turner will surely be without a job and could be headed to Chapel Hill.