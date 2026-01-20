Raiders could be waiting for postseason to finish before naming next HC

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the 10 NFL teams that will have a new head coach in 2026. The fanbase is quite familiar with this concept, but John Spytek is seemingly taking his time with the decision this time around, as he is very aware of how important this hire is for the franchise.

Despite numerous teams seeking a new coach, the hiring cycle has been progressing slowly, with only four of those organizations having made their decision. Las Vegas has remained steadily engaged with candidates, however, as they are now in their third week of conducting interviews.

While Spytek was always going to conduct an extensive search, several top candidates are still coaching in the postseason, complicating the hiring timeline. Six of the Raiders' interviewees are unable to accept a job at this time, so Las Vegas still having a vacancy may not be coincidental.

Raiders will be forced to wait another week for second interview with several candidates

Las Vegas' coaching vacancy is much more attractive than it was at this time last year, as the franchise holds the No. 1 overall pick and will, presumably, use it to finally address the quarterback position by selecting Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders have held meetings with 14 coaches, six of whom will be working on Conference Championship weekend. That could cause a delay in their hiring plans, as they are reportedly interested in interviewing Davis Webb a second time, according to The Athletic's James Palmer.

"My understanding is #Broncos QB coach and passing game coord. Davis Webb is still a very intriguing head coaching candidate with teams, and they would like a second interview. I'd include the Raiders in that group. Rules don't allow that right now with Denver in the AFC title game."

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase are all coaching this weekend as well.

While it is unclear which of those names the Raiders are hoping to bring in for a second interview, several of them have been considered among the top candidates during this year's hiring cycle. Webb, however, was recently Albert Breer's prediction to be the Raiders' next head coach.

Webb will be just 31 years old when next season begins and has never served as a play-caller or offensive coordinator. Still, Webb is coveted in NFL circles, and the upside of having a young head coach to pair with a young offense could be attractive to the Raiders' decision-makers.

Additionally, the opportunity to poach said young offensive mind from a divisional rival would serve as a bonus. It is unclear what Las Vegas will ultimately decide to do or which way they are leaning. However, Raider Nation should not expect a final decision until at least next week. Perhaps longer.