Raiders could buck their offseason trend by signing legendary defensive tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the biggest winners of the offseason. While the record-setting contract given to center Tyler Linderbaum received most of the attention, general manager John Spytek has also revamped all three levels of the defense.

After adding Taron Johnson, Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker, the unit has taken a massive step in the right direction. Despite the upgrades, there are still several key needs on the roster, notably at nose tackle and deep safety, as well as depth throughout the defense.

While Spytek has focused on adding youth to the building this offseason, they may be able to fill one of their holes with a veteran who is closing in on the end of his career. Las Vegas' front office would be wise to sign the aging but legendary Calais Campbell to upgrade the middle of its defensive front.

Raiders should look to upgrade their defense by signing Calais Campbell

Campbell has spent nearly two decades in the NFL, serving as a dominant force in the middle of the defense for 18 seasons. He has put up some legendary numbers, recording 960 total tackles, including 196 for a loss, 117.0 sacks, 282 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 18 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 65 passes defended, three safeties, and three defensive touchdowns.

He ranks second all-time in tackles for loss, trailing all-time leader Terrell Suggs by six, and 25th in sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler continued to play at a high level in 2025, recording 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and two passes defended. At age 39.

While he has mostly played as a 5-technique defensive end in base formations, he has been very versatile and has plenty of experience as a nose tackle. Campbell was also in the same building as defensive coordinator Rob Leonard with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Klint Kubiak could also reach out to his former employer, Mike Macdonald, who served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator that season. Yes, Las Vegas has prioritized youth this offseason, which makes plenty of sense, as the team is expected to draft its quarterback of the future in Fernando Mendoza.

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Campbell would be a massive pivot away from that strategy, as he will be 40 years old when the 2026 NFL season begins. But he has already shown that he is not exactly ring chasing, as he has not played for a team with a winning record since that 2022 season.

Adding the four-time All-Pro to the defensive front would help take even more pressure off of Maxx Crosby and give him the best defensive line he has ever played with. The more pass-rushing threats that the Raiders can add, the easier life will become for their long-time defensive star.

While Spotrac lists Campbell's market value at one-year, $10.9 million, he is unlikely to receive any offers in that ballpark. Not only is it late in the free agency process, but he hasn't made more than $7.1 million in a season since 2021.

Instead, the veteran defensive tackle would likely be a low-risk, high-reward move that could help take an improved defense to the next level. Yes, he's older and would buck the trend of a youth movement, but Campbell knows Leonard and could bolster the Raiders' defensive front.