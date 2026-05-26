Raiders could end up with sneaky-good trade chip nobody wants them to cash in

For all intents and purposes, this side of a big trade that is expected to happen after June 1, the most significant wheeling and dealing for the 2026 NFL offseason is done for the Las Vegas Raiders. That said, notable moves between now and Week 1 are not necessarily unheard of.

If things go certain ways for the Raiders, however, then trade candidates could surface before training camp, during training camp or around roster cut day as Week 1 nears. Looking a bit further down the road, they could be a trade deadline seller if wins don't come early in the campaign.

Beyond the easy and obvious name to put in the trade rumor mill around Las Vegas, older players or those who are in the last year of their current contract could be labeled as valuable commodities by other teams in the coming months. But some of those players shouldn't be dealt.

Las Vegas Raiders SAF Jeremy Chinn is a potential trade avenue John Spytek shouldn't go down

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has offered 15 potential NFL trade candidates heading toward 2026 training camp. And toward the end of the list is Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn, a player who has not appeared on such lists before.

"Chinn enjoyed a resurgent season with the Raiders, but his future with the team might be in doubt.

"The former second-round pick played to a 67.7 overall PFF grade in his first campaign in Las Vegas, his best since 2021. Chinn’s 69.5 PFF run-defense grade placed in the 67th percentile at the position, and he missed a modest 9.9% of his tackle attempts.

"The Raiders made a splash when they selected versatile Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes with the 38th overall pick. While Stukes may play all over the secondary, he figures to be more of a traditional safety, considering the team also acquired slot corner Taron Johnson. As a result, organizations could call about Chinn with just one year left on his contract."

Chinn was easy to see as a versatile chess piece for a defense when he signed with the Raiders in 2025, and he was undeniably that for Patrick Graham last season. If anything, new DC Rob Leonard will see the great value in that versatility as well, and he may even find unique ways to deploy it.

However, there is a path to Chinn becoming highly sought after by other teams.

If a starting safety with a similar skill set goes down in training camp or a preseason game, general manager John Spytek may get some calls. And compared to the other Raiders' safety who is in a contract year, Isaiah Pola-Mao, the trade offers for Chinn should be better.

It obviously takes two to tango when it comes to getting a trade done. The Raiders may never have any desire to move Chinn, and they shouldn't. Las Vegas doesn't have another viable box safety on the roster, and Chinn isn't ancient. He's in line for a potential extension from the Silver and Black.

But it could be on the table to legitimately entertain trading Chinn, as the return they'd get between now and November's deadline would likely be better than the compensatory pick they'd get if he doesn't get a new deal and leaves in free agency next March.

So Spytek, but only if circumstances align, may end up with a surprisingly good trade chip to consider cashing in. But I'd venture to guess that most fans would rather extend Chinn than part ways with him, especially if the draft capital return is unremarkable.