Raiders could get steamrolled by this under-the-radar Colts group

The Las Vegas Raiders should have a tough time snapping their three-game losing streak in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. After all, they'll be traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, who are fresh off a self-inflicted loss and will be out for blood.

There are several major storylines surrounding this game, most notably the health of key players on both sides. The Raiders will be without Kolton Miller, and the status of Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers is up in the air. Indianapolis may be without Kenny Moore II and Michael Pittman Jr. as well.

Ultimately, however, the game will be played between the players who are available, and the Colts still have several key advantages over Las Vegas. Johnathan Taylor and Laiatu Latu will be the focal point of the Raiders' game plan, but they can't overlook this unheralded group either.

Colts' defensive interior poses problems for Raiders offensive line

Indianapolis' interior defensive line is incredibly stout, which is bad news for a Las Vegas interior offensive line that has struggled out of the gates this season. They may not get a lot of credit on what is a well-rounded Colts team, but this unit poses serious trouble for the Raiders.

Starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the stalwarts of a defense that is giving up the ninth-fewest rushing yards and the fifth-fewest touchdowns on the ground in the league. Their Pro Football Focus grades of 70.3 and 65.5 are firmly in the top third of all defensive tackles.

Rotational pieces like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore have also impressed this season, recording PFF grades of 66.8 and 65.3, respectively. It should be noted that these four defensive tackles are all in the top 10 of the highest-graded players on Indianapolis' very strong defense.

This may be a tough matchup for the Raiders' interior offensive line, which, outside of Jackson Powers-Johnson in Week 4, has largely struggled this season. Jordan Meredith's PFF grade of 63.8 and Dylan Parham's 50.8 mark have both left plenty to be desired for the Las Vegas offense.

Not only will it be important for this Raiders front to protect Geno Smith and give him time to make decisions and limit turnovers, but they'll also need to pave lanes for Ashton Jeanty if the offense wants to look like it did in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

While most of the credit for the Indianapolis defense goes to players like Moore, Latu, Charvarius Ward, Nick Cross and Camryn Bynum, this Colts defensive interior could be a major issue for the Raiders on Sunday, and it may cinch their chances of pulling off an upset.

