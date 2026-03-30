Raiders could land a game-changer in middle of defense as late as Round 3

The switch to a base 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is much more than just a cosmetic change for the Las Vegas Raiders. It is a change in philosophy and approach, and naturally, it will change what kind of personnel the front office adds in the offseason.

In free agency, John Spytek and Co. made it a point to bolster the front seven, signing two starting linebackers and spending money on two edge rushers, as well as re-signing a defensive tackle. They also added or retained solid pieces in the secondary, for good measure, but the unit is not complete.

While the Silver and Black have surely upgraded this group over the last month, the 3-4 defense calls for an investment at nose tackle, and the Raiders don't currently have a proven one on the roster. If they want to bolster the middle of their defense, they can still do so in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And they can do it as late as Round 3 with Iowa State's Domonique Orange.

Raiders fans should keep tabs on Iowa State DT/NT Domonique Orange

Orange, affectionately dubbed "Big Citrus," which is probably the best nickname in this year's draft class, could be just what the doctor ordered in Las Vegas. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen detailed the Raiders' need for a nose tackle and noted that they may have to address it as early as Round 2.

"The Raiders still have a big need at defensive tackle. Getting a two-gapping defensive tackle in front of Dean is vital and they just don’t have that player on the roster right now," Nguyen explained. "The Raiders must address this in the draft and might have to do it as early as the second round."

Fortunately for Las Vegas, it doesn't need to address the position until Round 3, when Orange should still be available. In terms of value, taking a nose tackle later on Day 2 might be better value anyway, and Orange is still a great player. Here's what ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote about his fit with the Raiders:

"Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State. Not only does "Big Citrus" have the best nickname in this class, he's also one of the best interior run defenders. Orange can also cloud the vision of passers by collapsing the pocket," Reid wrote.

Now, Orange isn't going to provide tons of pass-rush help, but that's okay; he probably won't be on the field much in passing situations. The Raiders are likely to run a lot of nickel, meaning they'll be in a four-down front with five defensive backs on the field, so Orange can have more of a simple role.

But he is big, long, powerful and disruptive against the run, and, as Reid mentioned, he's so large that he affects the quarterback, even if he's not getting home. Orange may not be an every-down player, but almost no defensive lineman is, so this shouldn't be looked at as a low-value or wasted pick at all.

It should also be noted that, yes, he played 390 snaps at the 0-technique and 22 at the 1-technique, which was a bulk of his snap share. But he also played 131 snaps between the 2i and 5-techniques, so he is not necessarily pigeonholed at nose tackle, and Orange could always grow into a bigger role.

Yes, Las Vegas could roll the dice and head into the year with J.J. Pegues as the nose tackle and hope that a combination of Adam Butler and Thomas Booker IV can slide there at times and help out. But Orange represents a surefire starter or major contributor at the spot, and he'll only cost a third.