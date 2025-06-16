Raiders could make a sneaky training camp upgrade with one more signing

This offseason, there has been a lot of chatter about one specific AFC pass rusher, but it looks like Trey Hendrickson just might wind up sticking around in Cincy. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, could still use one more at the position.

While it's unlikely to be Hendrickson, there is still another option out there who would come at a much cheaper price, and one who is still available via the free agency: Matt Judon.

The former Pro Bowler who earned those honors with both the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots spent last year with the Atlanta Falcons and experienced a lackluster year in which he tallied 5.5 sacks.

Matt Judon is a low-risk, high-upside signing waiting to happen in Las Vegas

Last year, the Falcons thought so highly of Judon that they traded a third-round pick to the Patriots in order to acquire his services.

At the moment, Judon is 32 years old and will be 33 by the time the 2025 regular season kicks off. He might not have too much football left in the tank, as it stands, but coming in and working opposite someone like Maxx Crosby could give him the lift he needs this late in his career.

Malcolm Koonce is currently holding down that second starting spot and, while he's coming off a career-high 8.0 sacks in 2024, giving Koonce the motivation of a vet like Judon coming in could help him build on a strong campaign.

Plus, it gives the Raiders a nice trio of pass rushers they can unleash in the vaunted AFC West. Whether or not Tyree Wilson pans out as the first-round prospect he came in as remains to be seen.

But, for an improved Raiders team looking to make some noise, Judon makes a ton of sense to add to this roster.