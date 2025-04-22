The Las Vegas Raiders have endured their share of woes in the NFL Draft. For a franchise that is frequently on the clock early in the event, one would assume that they had figured out a better solution to their problems. However, there is a reason they remain at the top of the draft board.

General managers and head coaches alike have cycled through Las Vegas almost annually, providing no stability for the organization or the players in it. Each year, the team is built differently, and the new regime is left with the crumbs from past decision-makers.

Pete Carroll and John Spytek constitute the new brass in Las Vegas, and they looking to stabilize this organization, once and for all. Part of this revival will be assessing the team honestly and getting rid of any dead weight on the roster.

Raiders could make massive DE move before NFL Draft

Former general manager Dave Ziegler took a swing on Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in 2023, but he has failed to live up to expectations through two full seasons.

Given that the Raiders already have superstar Maxx Crosby and an emerging talent in Malcolm Koonce starting at defensive end, the writing could be on the wall for the former top-10 pick. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Wilson could even be expendable during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many consider this year's class to be loaded with starting-level edge rushers, so it is possible that Las Vegas dips into the draft pool and cuts its losses with Wilson. There would likely be several teams willing to give the Raiders a middle or late-round pick in exchange for his talents.

While Wilson certainly has all the makings of being a top-tier edge rusher in the NFL, he has not been able to produce as much as expected thus far in his career. He has flashed at times, recording 8.0 sacks in 33 career games, but it is important to keep in mind that the new regime has no ties to him.

Trading the young edge rusher could be a major mistake, however, as he improved dramatically between his first and second seasons. He is surprisingly solid against the run, and while both his tackling and pass rush moves need serious work, his combination of power and size is not something a coach can teach.

Las Vegas would need to charge a high price for Wilson, considering Koonce is only under contract for another year. If there's any coach who can get the most out of the 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge rusher, however, it is Pete Carroll. For that reason, one could argue that Wilson is not expendable and that it may be unwise to give up on him.