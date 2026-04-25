Raiders' Day 3 mock draft shows just how much talent remains on the board

It has been a strong effort by John Spytek and the front office through two days of the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only did the Las Vegas Raiders land their quarterback of the future, but they also snagged someone who can protect him, as well as two very talented defenders with even more upside.

But you're kidding yourself if you don't think this roster still needs major upgrades in the final four rounds of the event. Luckily enough, the Raiders still have six more selections in their back pocket, and knowing Spytek, he'll take every chance to work some magic to somehow end up with even more.

Some may downplay the importance of Rounds 4 through 7, but I would actually argue that finding value here is where playoff games and Super Bowls are won. This Day 3 mock draft for Las Vegas actually proves just how much talent there still is out there waiting to be selected.

Las Vegas Raiders Day 3 mock draft has John Spytek ending on high note

4.102 - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Sarratt somehow slipped into the fourth round, and the Raiders are positioned to take advantage of that. Reuniting Fernando Mendoza with his college wideout, whom many thought was an obvious Day 2 pick, feels like too easy a move to make. Las Vegas hasn't added the wideout yet that everyone expects them to, so the stars are aligning here. Give Mendoza a weapon that he is familiar with!

4.134 - Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern

Proctor is not only a long and athletic player who should continue to get more dominant as he gains weight, but he is also incredibly versatile with his alignment, as he showed at the Senior Bowl. He will primarily be that 3-technique with supreme pass-rush juice, but Proctor also has good instincts and enough savviness to make plays against the run. He needs fine-tuning, but Proctor can be good.

5.175 - J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

Taylor and Ashton Jeanty would be an intriguing running back duo because both could be classified as either thunder or lightning. At Virginia, Taylor showed off both his pass-catching prowess and his ability to thrive in a zone blocking scheme. He's not afraid to lower his shoulder, has good speed and has a knack for the end zone. Taylor had great production in college and is a high-character guy.

6.185 - Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

The late hype around Burke made it seem like he'd be off the board by now. But as an undrafted free agent prospect to a Day 2 hopeful, his stock will probably settle somewhere in the middle around here. Burke was an elite run-blocker in a true zone scheme last year, and although he takes his lumps in pass protection, his traits and production make him a worthy flyer at this stage in the game.

6.208 - Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas

Taaffe isn't a world-class athlete or a physically-imposing player. But as a deep safety, you don't have to be. What Taaffe has over his opponents is a massive edge between the ears and incredible instincts. He is an active helper in the run game, picks passes off in his vicinity, and doesn't mind doing the work on special teams to earn a role. Taaffe just feels like a Spytek guy.

7.219 - Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

I've never seen a player with the ability to punch the ball out better than Red Murdock. He is the all-time NCAA FBS leader in forced fumbles with 17 (!) over the last three years, including 13 in the last two. He also recorded 298 tackles, 30 TFLs and 7.0 sacks in the last two years. Murdock plays with his hair on fire, and although his coverage skills are worrisome, he'll find a way to make an impact.