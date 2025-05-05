General manager John Spytek has already done an incredible job in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did he resist the temptation to overspend in free agency, but he added several studs to the roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He acquired 11 total picks, but not all of them are slated to be impact players by Week 1. Spytek is playing the long game, adding some players who are immediate starters, and others who have undeniable traits with plenty of upside to grow into.

Fifth-round pick Dont'e Thornton is a perfect example of the latter, as his production at Tennessee did not necessarily warrant an early Day 3 selection. However, he is 6-foot-5 and runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, which is something that a coach simply cannot teach.

Raiders' Day 3 steal is already disavowing NFL doubters

Thornton is a bit of a project, however, because most view his route-running ability to be subpar. While he mainly served as a deep threat for the Volunteers and lacked route creativity, Thornton stuck up for himself in a recent interview on the Oaklosvegas Podcast.

"If you turn on my two years of Oregon film, you will see me running more routes," Thornton said. "I just take it as a challenge, like, I'm not going to say I'm the best route runner in the world, no, there are definitely things I need to work on. But, to say that I can't run routes, or that I have a very limited route tree, just means that you haven't watched enough of me to know that."

If you take a look at the film from his Oregon days, Thornton is absolutely right. Just because he did not run a plethora of routes at Tennessee does not mean that he is not capable. It simply means that his coach utilized him solely as a deep threat despite his ability to get open in a variety of ways.

With offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, Thornton should be able to use his size and speed in advantageous ways, not only for himself, but for the rest of the offense. His frame and quickness are a threat to any defense, which could open up players like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers underneath.

It is refreshing, also, to hear a young Raiders player stick up for himself, but also acknowledge what he can work on to improve. This kind of confidence and personal drive are exactly what Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll were looking for in the draft.

Time will tell if Thornton can use his elite traits to become an effective wide receiver in the NFL. However, based on everything that he has said and done since the draft was over, Thornton may be the next great wideout that Raider Nation was looking for.