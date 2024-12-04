Raiders DE Maxx Crosby gets brutally honest: 'I was losing my mind'

“I care about winning more than anything on the planet. So yeah, there were points in the season where I feel like I was losing my mind.”



🏈 @CrosbyMaxx with @peter_king @JimGrayOfficial on this week's Let's Go! | #RaiderNation



On the @SIRIUSXM App 🔗 https://t.co/uqPRryN3mA pic.twitter.com/3lEb8lxabi