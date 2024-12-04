Raiders DE Maxx Crosby gets brutally honest: 'I was losing my mind'
By Austin Boyd
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is having a bit of down a year by his standards but he's still an elite player and leader for the team. While personal stats and awards are great, Crosby really only cares about one thing: winning.
Sadly, that's not something he's been able to do a lot of this season. The Raiders are 2-10 and on an eight-game losing streak. They are tied for the worst record in the NFL and this is the worst season the team has had since Crosby joined them.
The fact was not sitting well with the defensive end earlier in the season. He admitted that losing was driving him crazy.
"Of course, I'm competitive as they come. I put all my time, and effort, and spirit and soul into this -- into being the best version of myself," Crosby said on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Let’s Go! podcast. "I care about winning more than anything on the planet. So, yeah, there were points in the season where I feel like I was losing my mind. I had to really reset."
Even though he was struggling to cope with the tough season, Crosby knew he had to keep a positive attitude.
"The best version of me is not just being a great player but a great leader and being the best version of myself, bringing positivity," he said. "Because I can sit around and be negative and be like everybody else in the world right now. ... If I live in that, I'm just like everybody else and I'm not like everybody else. I feel like I'm here for a reason, and I could fall into that trap and be part of the crowd or I can be a leader. And that's what I choose to be. It's a choice. And of course, (the losing) sucks, but I'm going to be the best version of me every single day going forward."