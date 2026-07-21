Raiders defenders just paid Brock Bowers the ultimate compliment

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been abysmal overall in the last two NFL seasons, defensive coordinators probably lose sleep the week ahead of their game against the Silver and Black trying to figure out how to slow down tight end Brock Bowers. Yes, he's that good.

An injury-riddled sophomore campaign made sure that his production wasn't as high as it was during his record-setting rookie season, but Bowers is still considered the best tight end in the league by NFL executives, coaches and scouts. And he absolutely should be.

But the NFL Top 100 survey has produced different results. Bowers came in at No. 60 in the league, which is perfectly fine after a down year, but he did drop 36 spots. It also means that he'll be at least the third-ranked tight end, with Trey McBride and George Kittle not slotted in yet.

What matters more than that, though, is how his own teammates feel about him. And both Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, as well as a few others outside the building, have given Bowers the ultimate compliment.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce shower Brock Bowers with praise

When speaking with NFL media about the aforementioned Top 100 list, Crosby was asked about Bowers, his younger teammate, and what comes to mind when he hears his name or what makes the third-year tight end special.

"I just think, 'elite.' He's one of the most talented guys I've seen. He makes the crazy things look normal all the time," Crosby said.

Crosby is right. In the accompanying video, Raider Nation can see Bowers' ridiculous grabs against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, which no other tight end on the planet can make, and a myriad of other special plays. But Crosby won't sell Bowers short as just a pass-catcher.

"I feel like people forget about the other great things in his game," Crosby said. "He's a very willing blocker. He doesn't get enough credit for it because of how great he is at getting open and catching the ball, but he doesn't shy away from any type of battle, regardless of who it is."

In the video, several great Bowers blocks were shown, which thrusted Ashton Jeanty to the second level. One of those blocks came against all-world defensive end Myles Garrett, who told Bowers that he was a "monster" after the game. Crosby joked that Bowers still can't block him, though.

Veteran tight end Dalton Schultz also marveled at Bowers' ability, calling him a freak that is only going to get better. And then there was New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was caught on a sideline hot mic pleading for his defense to slow Bowers down in the Raiders' 2025 Week 1 victory.

"89. 89. We got to get over there, whatever our rules are, cover him, I don't care what the coverage is, okay?" Vrabel said.

But then Las Vegas defensive end Malcolm Koonce came in with the ultimate compliment of Bowers. After his one-handed snag against the Jaguars, Koonce told Crosby and former Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson the following:

"I think Brock might be the best offensive player I've been around my whole entire life," Koonce said.

Keep in mind that Koonce has shared a locker room with the likes of Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in the past. But after just two seasons, Bowers has seemingly taken the mantle, at least in the mind of Koonce. And Crosby didn't disagree with him.

"Yeah, that was nasty. He'll finesse you, but he'll also bully you," Crosby said.

Under the tutalege of Klint Kubiak, Bowers should only continue to impress more and more. The Raiders' offense may not have a No. 1 wide receiver, but they have one of the premier passing game targets in the football landscape, so they should fare just fine.