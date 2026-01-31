Raiders assistant darting for division rival would be a multi-part disaster

As it has been every year in recent memory, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff is in tatters once again this offseason. However, general manager John Spytek made it very clear that, despite Pete Carroll's firing, every assistant is still under contract in Las Vegas.

That said, a mass exodus is likely to happen when the Raiders hire a new head coach, and the first domino has already fallen with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham leaving for the same position on the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff under Mike McCarthy.

Las Vegas' coaching staff hasn't exactly been chock full of talent or strong developers under recent regimes, but an argument could be made to keep a handful of assistants. Namely, defensive line coach Rob Leonard, tight ends coach Luke Steckel, and running backs coach Deland McCullough.

Raiders can't let RB coach Deland McCullough leave to join Chiefs' staff

McCullough, however, could soon be on the move. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders' AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, requested to interview McCullough for their running backs coach job on Thursday. Letting him leave would be a multi-pronged issue for Las Vegas.

First and foremost, McCullough showed that he was a good coach in 2025. He developed Ashton Jeanty and seemingly has a strong relationship with him after just one year. McCullough was able to help Jeanty scrape out a successful rookie campaign, despite a disastrous offensive situation.

Losing him to the Chiefs would hurt doubly, as not only would it be a big subtraction from the Raiders, it would be a big addition for Kansas City. The Chiefs' run game was inept this past year, but having McCullough around could easily revive it, which would be bad news for Las Vegas.

Another tentacle of McCullough joining Kansas City would be what it signals for April's draft. The Chiefs are being linked to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who could be a game-changing player in Kansas City. It should be noted that McCullough coached Love at Notre Dame for two years.

Love joining the Chiefs with a familiar running back coach would be a recipe for success under Andy Reid. Let's be honest, McCullough will probably want the job if offered, as he worked in the same capacity under recently re-hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for several years.

Between potentially having to replace McCullough, being forced to coach against him, and his hiring being a clear sign of Love going to Kansas City, losing McCullough would be a multi-part disaster for the Silver and Black.