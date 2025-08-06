Raiders depth chart stuns with rookie replacements and key battles to sort out

The Las Vegas Raiders made so many adjustments to the roster this offseason that the team is largely unrecognizable to those who did not keep up. Pete Carroll and John Spytek have a clear vision for the Raiders, and they've stopped at nothing to achieve it.

Unfortunately, this meant the departure of several fan favorites, but it also meant the addition of a handful of game-changers on both sides of the ball. Carroll and his competitive atmosphere have also breathed life into several forgotten players from previous regimes in Las Vegas.

Between a lot of turnover in free agency and the largest draft class in franchise history, the Silver and Black's first unofficial depth chart looks a bit different than years past. It features several rookies supplanting veterans, as well as a few key positional battles to sort out before the regular season.

Raiders release first unofficial depth chart ahead of first preseason game

With the team's first preseason game taking place on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders were required to release their first unofficial depth chart. The Athletic's Tashan Reed posted the entire depth chart on social media.

The #Raiders' depth chart for their preseason opener against the Seahawks on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/TkgFoLXN5W — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 5, 2025

At first glance, it is rather obvious that of the 23 listed starters on offense and defense, fewer than half of them were starters for the team in 2024. Defensively, only Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce remain from last year's projected Week 1 starters.

The other key thing to look at is how much the rookies are influencing the depth chart. Ashton Jeanty, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Darien Porter are all slated to be starters right now, and Jack Bech, Greedy Vance Jr., Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers are all second-stringers.

Jeanty was an obvious starter, but for Thornton to ascend into the starting lineup from the fourth round is incredible. Porter's emergence also had him leapfrog Decamerion Richardson and make a player like Jakorian Bennett expendable and ultimately traded.

There are a handful of other interesting notes in this depth chart, specifically, the two places where the team placed the word "OR." This would indicate a battle between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa at right guard, and Zamir White and Raheem Mostert at backup running back.

While the former has been a major training camp storyline, the latter has not been widely reported, if at all. Most fans were expecting Sincere McCormick to battle Mostert for the second-string role, but he is seemingly on the fringe of the roster, and White has shockingly gained tons of ground.

These two battles will be critical for Raider Nation to pay attention to as the preseason wears on. It seems like Powers-Johnson is out of the running for the starting center position, but he can still salvage a spot in the starting five with a strong preseason.

Tre Tucker, being the primary returner, is also a significant change, as he has just eight returned punts and zero returned kicks in his career. Players like McCormick, Dylan Laube and Alex Bachman will also get a chance in the return game, which may make or break their odds of landing on the roster.

Spytek has put together a talented roster in Las Vegas, and Carroll has fostered a culture of competition that will be incredibly fun for Raider Nation to watch unfold in the preseason.

