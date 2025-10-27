Raiders didn't play in Week 8 but cemented themselves as NFL's worst team

The Las Vegas Raiders had some much-needed time off during Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. As losers of four of their last five, with two 30-plus-point blowout losses in the last three games, they couldn't hit the reset button soon enough.

While they will take this time off to rest and get some of their key players like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Kolton Miller healthy, they'll also need to self-assess. This could mean changing their approach entirely, adjusting specific roles or making serious roster changes.

But in the midst of Las Vegas doing that, a full slate of NFL games was played on Sunday. It's safe to say that, after seeing the results, the Raiders might have cemented themselves as the worst team in the league without even taking the field.

Raiders' bye week somehow made them look even worse

Heading into Sunday, the NFL had quite the jumble at the bottom of the standings, with 10 teams having between zero and two wins. The Houston Texans won their third contest, dragging themselves out of this group, and the 2-5 Raiders and Arizona Cardinals both had byes.

However, the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets all earned triumphant victories in Week 8. Miami was as down in the dumps as anyone, entering the day with a 1-6 record. But they beat the brakes off the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons, winning 34-10 on the road.

Baltimore also pulled out a tough win against the Chicago Bears, which simultaneously snapped their four-game losing streak and broke the Bears' four-game winning streak. Plus, they'll get Lamar Jackson back soon, which is an invaluable addition.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

New York won a high-scoring grudge match against the Cincinnati Bengals as well, so there are no more winless teams in the NFL. They seemingly found something on Sunday, and their defense is light-years ahead of Las Vegas'.

There are now three one-win teams in the league: the Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. But the Raiders might still be the worst. Although Tennessee, New Orleans and the Cleveland Browns all suffered lopsided losses on Sunday, they've all got young quarterbacks who can grow.

The New York Giants have perhaps the most promising rookie signal-caller in the league, so their 2-6 record is not an issue. Las Vegas doesn't have a team that is competing right now, and they don't have a rookie quarterback card to play, so it is bleak for the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas will need to bounce back in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars if they want to dispel the notions that they are the worst team in the league. While the Titans are giving them a run for their money, the Raiders have perhaps the darkest outlook as it stands right now.