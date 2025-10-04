Raiders dodge bullet as key piece of Colts offense remains sidelined

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been much better than the stats suggest through the first four games of the 2025 NFL season. They are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, who have been elite by nearly every offensive metric to begin the year and currently sit at 3-1.

They have been equally efficient throwing and running the ball, as they rank fourth in passing yards and eighth in rushing yards. Indianapolis also has no shortage of great individual players, like Johnathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce.

Pierce was sidelined in Week 3 due to a concussion, and the Colts' offense felt the impact. They scored a season-low 20 points and dropped their first contest of the campaign. But Pierce returned to practice in a full capacity this week, which seemed like a clear indication he would play in Week 5.

Colts WR appears set to return against Raiders in Week 5

However, on Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pierce would be sidelined once again as he recovers from a concussion that he suffered in the third quarter of Week 3's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts' offense was clicking on all cylinders over the first three weeks of the season, as they averaged 34.3 points and 418.7 yards per game. But things changed dramatically for the worse with Pierce out of the lineup.

Indianapolis finished with just 20 points and 333 total yards, which was a season-low as well. Getting him back would have been a major benefit, but now, they are stuck without one of their most impactful players yet again.

The Colts also added star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the injury report on Thursday, as he was a limited participant with a hamstring injury. However, the Colts did not give him a designation for Sunday's game, which means he will play against Las Vegas.

Pierce was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was having a strong start to the season. He recorded 171 yards on nine receptions over the first three weeks, and his 19.0 yards per reception rank second in the entire NFL.

Meanwhile, his 57.0 yards per game rank 30th in the league, and 26th among wide receivers. Pierce ranks just third on the Colts in yards per game, however, proving just how many weapons Daniel Jones has. So even without Pierce, stopping this Indianapolis offense is a tall task for the Raiders' defense.

