The Las Vegas Raiders remained patient on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, staying at No. 6 overall and selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Day 2, however, went a completely different way. Las Vegas held the No. 37 pick in the second round, but picked up an additional third and fourth round pick by trading back to No. 48.

When they were back on the clock at No. 48, they traded back again, this time to No. 58, and added another third-round pick.

Raiders don't take Shedeur Sanders bait, add another WR for Geno Smith

When the Raiders finally decided to stick and pick at No. 58, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was still available. While he was a reasonable pick in this range, especially after trading back, Las Vegas opted to pass on him in favor of a wide receiver for Geno Smith.

Las Vegas selected TCU wideout Jack Bech in the second round, who will serve as an excellent complement to Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.

Bech is a solid-sized receiver at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, and his versatility in lining up both in the slot and out wide will be a great benefit for the Raiders' offense.

Related: Raiders' last-minute trade with Dolphins was fueled by heartbreak

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said that Bech was the toughest receiver in the draft, which is the perfect addition to Jeanty, whom he regarded as the toughest runner in the class. The Athletic's Vic Tafur also compared him to Puka Nacua, which should be exciting for Raider Nation.

He had a highly productive final season for the Horned Frogs, catching 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Bech also dominated at the Senior Bowl, winning the MVP Award for his efforts in the final game.

Although it might have been tempting for the Raiders to take Sanders and start forming their long-term plan at quarterback, they opted instead to help out the player who will be under center for the Silver and Black this year. Bech is bringing an unbelievable amount of toughness to Las Vegas, which seems to be the selling point for John Spytek and Pete Carroll.