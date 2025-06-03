Raiders' draft disappointment could be perfect fit for rebuilding AFC team

John Spytek is the third Las Vegas Raiders general manager in as many years, but it's fair to assume that he's not going anywhere for a while. That also means that players taken by the team in the 2023 NFL Draft are now two general managers past the one who selected them, and they are trying to navigate and impress a new regime once again.

When the Raiders took Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in 2023, they knew they were getting a raw, toolsy edge rusher who had work to do if he was going to reach his full potential. The amount that he has played thus far -- just 30.8 defensive snaps per game -- shows how much development Wilson still has to do after two seasons.

As a result of the Raiders' changing of the guard and Wilson's lack of production, he had his name mentioned as a possible trade candidate during this year's draft. While he performed a bit better last season, he still has only 8.0 sacks in his career and he will be guaranteed nothing by the new regime.

Raiders seem to have a very easy trade suitor for Tyree Wilson

Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network named one trade target for each NFL team after the June 1 deadline, and for the Tennessee Titans, that player was Wilson.

"As a team in a full-on rebuild, Tennessee could afford to take a chance on another high-upside talent," Austin wrote." Tyree Wilson has underperformed since the Raiders drafted him No. 7 overall in 2023. He’s notched just 8.0 sacks and 61 pressures with a 9.9% pressure rate across his first two NFL seasons. He failed to capitalize on injuries at edge rusher in 2024, seeing only a slight increase in snaps from his rookie campaign."

While Austin's words do not sound like a glowing recommendation for the Titans to follow, there are several reasons why Tennessee could be interested.

"Despite the slow start to Wilson’s career, there’s still reason for optimism," Austin continued. "At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he’s an imposing physical presence. Dave Ziegler, who drafted Wilson, is also the Titans’ assistant GM, so if he still has faith in the third-year pass rusher, Tennessee could be a good fit."

As confirmed by head coach Brian Callahan at OTAs, the Titans have shifted the physical profile they seek in edge rushers. Specifically, they are making a move toward bigger bodies in an effort to bolster a lackluster pass rush. At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Wilson fits that template perfectly.

Wilson is not to the point in his career where unrealized potential has defined him as an NFL player. He has shown flashes, and other teams can still talk themselves into his upside and believe that their situation is the place where he can fully realize his potential.

Any list of potential trade suitors for Wilson, assuming that the Raiders are willing to move him, really has to start with the Titans. And it may only need to be a one-team list if Zeigler is sufficiently motivated or empowered to sell his former top-10 overall pick as someone worth trading for.