Raiders’ draft lottery tickets could force these players out of Las Vegas

Everywhere you look, there are plenty of reactions and narratives written thanks to the aftermath of the 2026 NFL Draft. Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders were front and center after drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

But as the draft proceeded, it wasn't just Mendoza who caught the eyes of Raiders fans. There were a few other picks like Jermod McCoy and Mike Washington Jr., for example, who came with plenty to talk about.

Later on, though, the Raiders, like every other team, used those late picks on players we'd classify more as "lottery tickets" in a way. What type of impact will those later picks have? That's to be determined. But initially, it's going to be much harder for some players to stick around as a result.

A few Las Vegas Raiders Day 3 draft picks will create a tougher road for some players

Oregon product Malik Benson might signal a demotion for Shedrick Jackson in Las Vegas

The Raiders didn't go after a notable wide receiver in this draft, but in the sixth round, they came away with Oregon's Malik Benson. While he isn't the prototypical X receiver who can run a variety of routes, Benson does bring one highly-touted skill to the table: he's a true deep threat.

Because of Benson's deep speed and ball tracking ability, he would carve out a spot on this roster no matter if they had invested draft capital in him or not.

It's early, but Benson should take home one of those final roster spots in the receiver room, which could signal a demotion for Shedrick Jackson, who's been clinging to the end of the roster. Benson is intriguing, and while Jackson has flashed, perhaps not enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man team.

Seventh-round pick Brandon Cleveland could further prolong J.J. Pegues' career kickstart

In the seventh round, the Raiders took Brandon Cleveland out of North Carolina State. While a seventh-rounder is a true lottery ticket, this is a spot that's also not going to be too difficult for him to stick.

Behind (or alongside) him on the depth chart is J.J. Pegues, who couldn't carve out a role last year, despite showing some promise. The Ole Miss product played just 137 defensive snaps a season ago, which makes it easier to say that he has a difficult road to a rotational spot at nose tackle.

Cleveland isn't a shoo-in, even though he's drummed up some praise, but he further complicates the equation for Pegues, at the very least.

Hezekiah Masses could make Decamerion Richardson the odd man out in the Raiders' cornerback room

The Raiders made some serious investments in the secondary over the course of the draft, bringing in McCoy, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and finally Hezekiah Masses. It was exactly what Raiders fans wanted to see. They needed reinforcements in the secondary; they got 'em.

Masses, the Cal product, will likely be slotted into the outside corner spot and, initially, could be one of the last players to fill out that room. Again, it's early, but his immediate competition at the back end of the depth chart is Decamerion Richardson, who hasn't panned out thus far in the NFL.

At the very least, Masses brings good ball skills and physicality to the position. He'll be worth keeping over Richardson, if it comes down to it, as the latter only played 13 defensive snaps last season.