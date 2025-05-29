Raiders draft pick is barely hanging on (and no one is talking about it)

The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled the running back position in a massive way this offseason, and it's not a secret.

It's been such a talking point, for good reason, but very few are including last year's sixth-round pick, Dylan Laube, in the conversation.

If you are a fantasy football junkie, you might have heard some gurus mention Laube as a dark horse or sleeper last offseason, but that narrative seems to have evaporated in a year's time. The Raiders have a crowded running back room, and Laube is facing an uphill battle as the team works its way through OTAs and minicamp.

Dylan Laube is on the outside looking in at the running back room

Ashton Jeanty is a superstar in the making, and that's the obvious reason why Laube was pushed down one more notch on the depth chart, but he's not the only running back the Raiders brought in.

The Raiders also signed former Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert who figures to get some touches as well.

Behind those two are Sincere McCormick and Zamir White.

Last year, McCormick flashed a bit when he was essentially the next man up after injuries around him. He looked every bit of a serviceable player who should earn a roster spot.

Meanwhile, White was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and has seen some healthy run at times. If he's the third or fourth back on the depth chart, the Raiders can't lose.

But, Laube can.

People might forget, but the New Hampshire product led the nation in all-purpose yards per game with 209.5 in 2023. He was not only a threat offensively, but a lethal return man. There was a reason he made his way to the NFL.

But now? It's looking as though he could be fifth in line, and teams don't often keep five running backs. If anything, he'll likely be vying for a spot on the practice squad.