Raiders draft pick slowly moving into starting lineup during training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into Week 2 of training camp, which means the pads are starting to come on and the practices will become much more physical. That is a good thing for the coaching staff as they try to figure out their linebacker situation going into the year.

Robert Spillane was the team’s top linebacker over the last two seasons, but he left in free agency for the Patriots in March. That leaves the Raiders with a bunch of older veterans like Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt and Devin White competing for snaps. But there is one younger player who is worth paying attention to over the next few weeks, and that is Tommy Eichenberg.

Eichenberg was a Day 3 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 NFL Draft after a successful career at Ohio State. He didn’t play a ton as a rookie, just 80 defensive snaps per Pro Football Reference, but did get to start one game and was active most weeks.

Tommy Eichenberg taking reps with first team at Raiders training camp

But going into Year 2, the Raiders are expecting a lot out of their young linebacker. He is the player who could step into the Spillane role and become an every-down player for Las Vegas. And fans are already starting to see that take place in camp as Eichenberg worked with the first-team defense during Sunday’s practice, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic:

Tommy Eichenberg has been getting some first-team snaps today. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) July 27, 2025

Eichenberg is far from an elite athlete and has his fair share of problems in coverage, but that was the knock on Spillane when he joined the Raiders a few years ago, too. Spillane struggled in coverage, and it’s a big reason why the Steelers and the Titans moved on from him.

RELATED: One training camp sleeper who could ignite the Raiders’ hopes in 2025

But Patrick Graham is one of the best defensive minds in the league and routinely gets the most out of his talent, especially at the linebacker position. So, don’t be startled if Eichenberg improves in that area in his sophomore season and becomes a passable player in coverage.

Where Eichenberg thrives is in the box and in run support. He is a physical tackler and has no problem taking on offensive linemen, which will be very important given the defensive tackle issues in Las Vegas right now. The Raiders might decide they need bigger and stronger linebackers to help make up for their subpar defensive tackles, especially earlier in the season.

Keep an eye on Eichenberg throughout camp and the preseason as he is fighting for a starting job during these practices. And if he can take a big step forward in Year 2, he might be able to help solidify the linebacker position.

More Raiders news