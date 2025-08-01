Raiders draft pick that struggled early is suddenly stacking days at camp

The Las Vegas Raiders attacked the 2025 NFL Draft under first-year general manager John Spytek. In addition to the franchise-record 11 players that they selected, they also signed a hefty number of undrafted free agents to double down on their investments in the rookie class.

After losing several big-name veterans this offseason and spending very little money to replace them, the Raiders are essentially stuck with throwing their rookies into the fire. This includes cornerback Darien Porter, who only transitioned from the wide receiver position in 2022.

Throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Porter drew praise for his physical prowess on the field, but that positivity took a turn in training camp. Playing cornerback is a thankless job at times, but several reports piled in about him giving up catches and not necessarily making any plays.

Rookie CB Darien Porter is turning it on at Raiders training camp

That seems to have taken a bit of a turn since the pads came on, however, which is fortunate because this is a more true testament of the NFL. Now, in a more game-like setting, Porter seems to be hitting his stride in the Raiders' secondary.

During Thursday's practice, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards reported that Porter made an impressive interception on the sideline during the 1-on-1 period of practice. This was the first big play that the rookie has seemingly contributed since returning to the team facility in mid-July.

The Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick caught the interception on video, and it is far more spectacular than fans first envisioned based on Edwards' report. It fully displays his unique blend of speed, size and athleticism, and demonstrates a growing understanding of the position in the NFL.

Rookie corner Darien Porter comes down with the pick in 1-on-1s vs. Tommy Merlott #Raiders pic.twitter.com/G1OIHiNNJD — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) July 31, 2025

Porter also admitted to Merrick in an interview after practice that he struggled a bit to adjust to things in Las Vegas, in more ways than one, but he is now finding his groove.

"It was a bit intimidating at first but now I embrace it every day." Darien Porter on playing with first-team

Vegas Sports Today's Mike Dixon also cast his support for Porter, saying that he firmly believes the Iowa State product can be an effective boundary corner in the NFL.

The Raiders' battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite Eric Stokes is still very much up for grabs. Porter will face stiff competition from Decamerion Richardson, JT Woods and Jakorian Bennett, but it seems like the rookie is settling in and could make an immediate and major impact.

