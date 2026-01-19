Raiders' dream 2026 offensive line could transform Las Vegas into AFC contender

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was a major letdown in 2025, heavily contributing to the team's 3-14 finish. The unit was the worst in the NFL, as they allowed a league-leading 64 sacks, while playing a key role in the team finishing last in rushing yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry.

Injuries definitely played a role, as did offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, who proved that he did not deserve the position on his recently-fired father's coaching staff. Fixing the play up front will be key for the offense, which ranked last in both scoring and total yards.

Despite their struggles throughout the season, there are some pieces on the Raiders' offensive line that are worth retaining. John Spytek, however, must do whatever he can to build around them, adding these pieces to make a dream offensive line.

Raiders building dream offensive line can be the key to contending in 2026

LT: Kolton Miller

LG: Jackson Powers-Johnson

C: Tyler Linderbaum

RG: Caleb Rogers/Dylan Parham

RT: Braden Smith



Depth: Kaydn Proctor, Charles Grant, DJ Glaze

Las Vegas has one position on its offensive line set in stone for next season: left tackle. That is the most important position up front with a right-handed quarterback, as Kolton Miller, who has been a cornerstone of the offense for quite some time, remains under contract through 2028.

Jackson Powers-Johnson should slot next to him at left guard, where he looked comfortable as a rookie in 2024. While many want the second-round pick to move back to center, where he also played well, there is a much better option available in free agency.

Tyler Linderbaum should be the Raiders' top free agent target. He earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2025, his fourth year in the league. At 25 years old, he fits the timeline of a young Raiders offense that figures to be built around a rookie quarterback, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty.

The Baltimore Ravens were unable to pick up his fifth-year option due to financial reasons, opening the door for Las Vegas to poach him in free agency. Spotrac lists his market value as $70.9 million over four years. With his age and production, he should be Spytek's top target this offseason.

Caleb Rogers should be given every opportunity to start at right guard after showing promise once he finally got on the field. He only has six games and 284 offensive snaps under his belt, however, so the Raiders should retain Dylan Parham to compete at the position he thrived at in 2024.

Spotrac has Parham's market value as $30.2 million over three years; however, after a rough 2025 season, he may have to settle for a shorter, cheaper contract. Free agent Braden Smith, a stud right tackle from the Indianapolis Colts, is in a similar place.

Smith, after starting the season hot but getting injured and seeing his play taper off, may not get the three-year, $40.6 million deal projected by Spotrac. If Las Vegas can attain his services on a cheaper deal, they should not hesitate.

Either way, they should target an offensive tackle such as Alabama's Kadyn Proctor in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has slid to the late first round on plenty of mock drafts, which would open the door for the Raiders to attempt to trade up to acquire him.

Charles Grant, who hardly saw the field in 2025 but did play well in the season finale, his only game with meaningful snaps, should be allowed to compete for a role, too. He would likely serve as the swing tackle, however, as it is unclear if he is ready to start due to his lack of development.