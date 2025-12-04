Raiders' dream Chip Kelly replacement is slipping through their fingers

Long before former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders had been calling for him to be replaced. His $18 million price tag across three seasons was not the fan base's concern, but Mark Davis', and Raider Nation wanted better results.

Of course, fans are not ignorant of the fact that Geno Smith's poor play and the intense offensive line struggles are major components of Las Vegas' offensive issues. But given the relationship that Smith and the offensive line coach have with Pete Carroll, Kelly was the only hope for change that fans had.

With the Miami Dolphins' season also in tatters near the halfway point, many Raiders fans started honing in on their current head coach, Mike McDaniel, as a potential Kelly replacement. His reputation as an offensive savant is intriguing, especially if he's not in charge of coaching the entire team.

Raiders' dream OC target Mike McDaniel may not actually be available

However, the Dolphins have turned things around since they fired longtime general manager Chris Grier back on October 31. In fact, Miami has won three consecutive games since it made that move, putting the team at 5-7 and positioning them for a late playoff push.

This has certainly changed the complexion of McDaniel's job security, as once Grier was fired, many assumed that the head coach would be next. The latest intel from ESPN's Dan Graziano, however, makes it seem like McDaniel's job is secure, meaning he may be slipping through the Raiders' fingers.

"There are a number of people in the league who think Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could be saving his job with a strong finish. The Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier at a low point of their season but held onto McDaniel, who's well-liked in the building and by team ownership," Graziano wrote. "Obviously, Miami is headed into a transition period, and anything is still possible. But the field of head coach candidates this year isn't being perceived as very robust, and Dolphins ownership still thinks McDaniel can be a successful coach. It would not be a shock at all at this point to see him still coaching the Dolphins in 2026."

Well, that's a bit of a disappointment. Shreds of positivity and hope have been hard to come by for Raider Nation this season, and the idea of one of the NFL's greatest young offensive minds coming to Las Vegas, even if it was a pipe dream, was something to hold onto.

Now, however, the fan base will either have to hope that McDaniel tanks the rest of the campaign or that another bright offensive guru becomes available. This Raiders team needs a fresh and unique perspective, especially offensively, and that isn't likely to come from anyone currently in the building.

Finding a replacement at offensive coordinator will be especially tough if the Raiders keep Carroll, given the reports that have surfaced since Kelly's firing. For now, it seems like McDaniel is out of the picture, but he could always resurface, or another coach could become the apple of Las Vegas' eye.