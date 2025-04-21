The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL just a few seasons ago, but last offseason, they made the foolish choice to let go of Josh Jacobs. He was the key catalyst for that group, so the team's reward was averaging the fewest rushing yards per game in the league last year.

Former general manager Tom Telesco relied on Zamir White, who showed promise in 2023, and Alexander Mattison, whom the team signed on a cheap deal before the season. Between injuries and flat-out underperformance, neither eclipsed 450 rushing yards, and White contributed less than 200.

Now, with new general manager John Spytek making decisions for the franchise, most expect the Raiders to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last year behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, and he has all the makings of being a generational player in the NFL.

Raiders' dream pick in NFL Draft could be crushed by AFC rival

Jeanty is the obvious choice to be the team's bellcow back next year, and he has been the Raiders' choice in almost every mock draft. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler threw a wrench into things with his report on Friday.

"This is an option that clearly will go somewhere in the top 10 to 12," said Fowler. "I haven't talked to one team that thinks he would slip out of that range. In fact, Jacksonville, at No. 5, could be a sleeper option for Jeanty as well."

Because Las Vegas only added veteran Raheem Mostert to the running back room this offseason, snagging the top player in the class would be paramount to the team's success. Unfortunately, if the Jaguars want to take Jeanty before the Raiders are on the clock, there is almost nothing that the franchise can do.

While a trade-up for the Boise State product could certainly be in play, that may be unwise because many consider this to be a historic class of running backs. It is expected that teams can draft a starting-level player as late as the fourth round, so giving up a mid-round pick to move up would not make sense.

If Jeanty gets snatched up with the No. 5 pick, Las Vegas would be forced to pivot. This means that a lineman would be in play, with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Missouri right tackle Armand Membou being the likely candidates.

It is hard to tell exactly what is real at this point in the pre-draft process, as every report is some sort of smokescreen. However, it is clear that the Raiders need a running back, and that Jeanty is the best in the class, but unfortunately, Jacksonville holds all the power.