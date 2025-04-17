Over the years, the Raiders have been revered for their franchise's incredible collection of talented running backs. The success that started with Mark van Eeghen, Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson continued into the 21st century when the team added players like Darren McFadden, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Jacobs.

However, this sentiment came to a screeching halt last season when Las Vegas finished dead last in the league in rushing yards per game. The team brought in Raheem Mostert this offseason as a fail-safe, but they fully intend to target the position in the NFL Draft.

While many believe that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the obvious choice with the No. 6 pick, it is important to remember that new general manager John Spytek has emphasized the importance of strong play in the trenches all offseason. This could mean that the Raiders are waiting until the second round to find a young running back.

Raiders' dream second-round pick may get stolen by bitter rival

New head coach Pete Carroll hired Chip Kelly to be the Raiders' offensive coordinator this year. He spent last season as the play-caller at Ohio State, where he won a National Championship. This was in large part due to the elite tandem of running backs he had, both of whom declared for the NFL Draft.

Many reports have indicated that Kelly and the Raiders are interested in drafting Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round. However, Mike Klis, a Denver Broncos reporter, indicated that the Broncos are interested in drafting Henderson with the No. 20 pick.

If the Raiders' bitter AFC West rival were to pull this off, then that would hurt doubly for Las Vegas. Not only would the team miss out on a potential fix for their rushing game, but they would have to face the young stud twice a year for the foreseeable future.

The Broncos certainly need help at running back as well, given that Javonte Williams left this offseason and the team did not address the position in free agency. However, Henderson might be considered a bit of a reach in the middle part of the first round.

His talent is undeniable, but for a player who does not carry the "generational talent" label like Jeanty does, using a first-round pick on him could be hard to stomach for Broncos fans. That's why the Raiders were hoping to take him in the second round, which is a bit more palatable, but Denver may not give them the chance.

Las Vegas will ultimately be fine without Henderson, as it is a deep running back class and they may draft the cream of the crop at No. 6 anyway. But if the Raiders draft someone else in the first round and the Broncos steal their target on day two, it may make their rivalry even more exciting this year.