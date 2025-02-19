Raiders dubbed 'prime' location for available QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a rough season but that was largely due to inconsistency at quarterback. The team started three different quarterbacks in 2024 and all of them struggled.

The Raiders now have a completely new front office and coaching staff in place so it's fair to expect the team to overhaul their quarterback room. Luckily, they are actually an appealing landing spot for available quarterbacks.

Head coach Pete Carroll has a defensive background but quarterbacks have had success under him. Plus, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a lot of experience developing quarterbacks. That's not to mention appealing weapons like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers are under contract.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report ranked all the teams with quarterback openings by how appealing they are for quarterbacks looking to revive their careers. He ranked the Raiders at No. 2 under the "prime locations" category.

"The QB1 opening is there, they have plenty of talent in the trenches and oodles of money to spend on additional support. Plus, they might lack the draft capital to land a potential franchise QB," Gagnon wrote.

It's possible that the Raiders won't have much competition at the position if they give decent money to a quarterback like Sam Darold in free agency. In that scenario, they likely wouldn't even consider drafting a quarterback until the third round at the earliest.

The Raiders may not have the best offensive line or best weapons but they have the means to upgrade those position groups. The team might also not be that far off from contending if they can get the right quarterback under center.

That has to be appealing to free agent quarterbacks. However, the Raiders need to think long and hard about whether or not they want an expensive veteran or they want to build around a rookie.