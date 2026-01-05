Raiders end Pete Carroll experiment early by firing veteran coach after one year

Someone play "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

After a disastrous 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally fired head coach Pete Carroll. Mark Davis couldn't justify keeping the veteran leader around despite a win in the season finale, as a 3-14 record is not up to snuff, and at 74 years old, Carroll sticking it out through a rebuild is unlikely.

The Raiders have now fired their head coach after one full season for the second consecutive year, as Antonio Pierce met a similar fate following the 2024 campaign. Carroll promised 10 wins and a relentlessly competitive culture upon his arrival in Las Vegas. That didn't come to fruition.

Getting blown out was seemingly more of the Raiders' speed this year, as they lost by double-digits in 8 of their 17 contests. The game has seemingly passed Carroll by, and it's all but certain that, after the dumpster fire that was this season, he won't land another head coaching gig.

Raiders announce Pete Carroll firing after just one season

Firing two coordinators during the season is rare, but that is what Carroll did in his lone season in Las Vegas. That was part of his undoing, as things did not get any better in the aftermath of these moves. Carroll's team continued to struggle, which meant that there was nowhere else to point the finger.

Reports had been piling in about Carroll's shaky future with the franchise over the last few weeks. Although it didn't take a genius to realize that the veteran coach was on the most piping hot seat there was, those reports turned out to be true.

Brennan and Nate Carroll, Pete's two sons, who served as the offensive line coach/run game coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively, are certain to follow their father out the door. The Raiders shouldn't keep too much of this coaching staff after the year they put together.

John Spytek, Tom Brady and Mark Davis are now expected to put their heads together and find an actual solution to the coaching carousel that has rotated since the team's relocation to Las Vegas. The Raiders have endured five different head coaches since 2021, and a sixth is now in the works.

Hot names this offseason include a handful of offensive coordinators like the Rams' Mike LaFleur and Seahawks' Klint Kubiak. Defensive minds like Brian Flores of the Vikings, Chris Shula of the Rams, Jesse Minter of the Chargers and the 49ers' Robert Saleh are all expected to garner interest as well.

Fans largely believe that the Raiders need a jolt to the offense, and a coach from an offensive background could help unleash whichever rookie quarterback they select at No. 1 overall. Whoever it is, however, can't be worse than Carroll, which must have been the conclusion the Raiders came to.